Aaron Rodgers Becomes Only 2nd QB In NFL To Execute Stunning Feat After First 8 Games

The Green Bay Packers moved to 6-2 on Thursday night following a thumping 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to yet another masterful display by Aaron Rodgers. The 36-year-old completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns at the Levi's Stadium. In doing so, Rodgers became only the second player in the NFL - after Tom Brady, of course - to throw at least 24 touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions in the first eight games of a season.

Packers vs 49ers: Aaron Rodgers stats in first eight games of the season put QB in an elite group with Tom Brady

The struggling San Franciso 49ers suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign on Thursday as the Green Bay Packers were simply too good for their opponents. Aaron Rodgers was at the heart of it all for the Packers, who won 34-17 on the night. The Super Bowl XLV champion completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns against the 49ers and didn't even take a break towards the end of the fourth quarter.

Rodgers connected on deep shots to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well as a short toss to Marcedes Lewis in the first half to get the Packers to a 21-3 lead.

Aaron Rodgers has now joined six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, to record an incredible feat in his team's first eight games of the season. In eight games so far, Rodgers has thrown 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions, becoming only the second player in the league to get those numbers. Rodgers now joins Tom Brady in an elite list of QBs who have thrown at least 24 touchdowns and just two or fewer interceptions.

Brady threw 30 touchdowns and two interceptions during the first eight games of the 2007 season when he plied his trade with the New England Patriots. The Patriots went on to register a 16-0 campaign thanks to Brady's incredible form.

Tom Brady TD record in NFL

Tom Brady holds the record (561) for the most passing touchdowns in NFL history. The 43-year-old reclaimed top spot on the leaderboard when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants in a nail-biting 25-23 win on Tuesday. New Orleans Saints' QB Drew Brees is in second place on the list with 560 passing touchdowns.

Image Credits - AP