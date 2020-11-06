Inside Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud & Packers QB's Complicated Relationship With His Parents

Is Aaron Rodgers still dating Danica Patrick? Or Is Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley? There seems to be a lot of chatter about the Packers quarterback's dating life. However, one thing that does not draw any attention these days is Rodgers' relationship with his family.

The quarterback has generally preferred to keep his family affairs private. As is now widely known, the 36-year-old prefers to stay distant from his family members, something which was broadly described on the internet as the 'Aaron Rodgers family feud'.

Before 2016, not much was known about the so-called 'Aaron Rodgers family feud', except the fact that fans always wondered why the quarterback wasn't ever spotted with his closed ones. That all changed when Jordan Rodgers, one of his two brothers, appeared on Season 12 of the popular reality show 'The Bachelorette'. Jordan, who eventually went on to be chosen as the winner by Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher, said during one of the episodes that he doesn't really speak to his older brother, Aaron.

Also Read | Brandon Martin: Ex-Rays Prospect Convicted Of Fatal 'triple' Murder With Baseball Bat

"As I said, I have a great relationship with my brother Luke. Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship," he said on the show. "It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother, and, um, yeah, it’s just - it’s not ideal."

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Turns Out To Be Kansas City's 'US Presidential Candidate' This Election

Why does Aaron Rodgers hate his family?

Just like the Packers QB, Jordan was a quarterback and had a brief stint in the NFL between 2013 and 2015. Jordan Rodgers publicly talking about his relationship with his older brother instantly brought the Aaron Rodgers siblings feud to the fray. Multiple reports later confirmed that the NFL icon enjoys a similar 'Cold War-esque' relationship with his parents.

According to Bleacher Report, Aaron Rodgers has not spoken to his family since December 2014. His immediate family members don't even have his cellphone number. Reports further state that Aaron once backed out from a commitment to be a groomsman in the wedding of one of his closest friends. Rodgers turned down the request via a text sent a day prior to the wedding day.

Furthermore, it is said Rodgers did not attend his grandfather's funeral. During a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Ed Rodgers, Aaron's father, admitted they are not in touch with their son. Ed was quoted by the publication saying, "Fame can change things."

Also Read | Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Following Father’s Footsteps, Becomes State Champion In Shot Put

Aaron Rodgers never really opened up on his relationship with his family. He did, however, once address his upbringing as a Christian, stating faith was something he never really understood and that it did not "resonate with him".

Multiple reports even claimed the two-time MVP grew distant from his family members during his three-year relationship with actress Olivia Munn as Rodgers' family did not trust Munn. These rumours were squashed in 2018 when Munn told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM that Rodgers had been feuding with his family before they began dating. "Before he and I started dating he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for, like, eight months before we started dating."

Aaron Rodgers dated Munn between 2014 and 2017.

Also Read | Davante Adams Reaches Statistical Milestone No Wide Receiver Has In The Super Bowl Era

(Image Credits: AP)