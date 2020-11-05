Who Is Golden Tate's Wife Elise? NFL WAG Trends Online After 330 WORD Giants Rant

On Monday night, the New York Giants endured their seventh loss, in what was only their eighth game of the 2020 season. Despite leading for more than three quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants once again became a victim of their poor form, handing a 25-23 close win to the Bucs.

It should come as no surprise that the Giants players and the team management were extremely disappointed with the Week 8 loss. However, one person, in particular, went over the edge while watching New York's dismal performance on Monday. That would be Elise Tate, the wife of Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Elise Tate posted a massive 330-word rant to Instagram, criticising everyone - from the Giants players to the franchise hierarchy - for the team's dismal start to the season. The outcome? "Golden Tate wife" went viral on social media. So much so that even the wide receiver had to face a repercussion from the team for his wife's outburst.

Who is Golden Tate's wife?

Originally called Elise Pollard, she changed her last name to Tate after her marriage to the NFL wide receiver in 2017. The couple enjoyed a lavish destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, attended by nearly 250 of their closest family and friends. According to The Knot, Elise designed her custom gown for the wedding.

Per reports, she received a diamond tennis bracelet as one of her wedding gifts, while Golden Tate got a Rolex Day-Date President watch. They live in a house in the Santaluz golf course in San Diego, California. The couple has two children - a daughter named Londyn, and a son named Golden Jr.

Elise Tate has over 55,000 followers on her Instagram handle, which explains the traction her unfiltered rant got on social media. While Elisa did later take down her posts, it may have a little too late to prevent it from going viral.

Elise Tate Instagram rant

Elise Tate's rant started during the game when shared multiple posts, lamenting the lack of her husband's usage during Monday's loss to the Buccaneers. “It's excruciating to watch and killing his stats this year but you can't have yards on a few to no targets,” Elise wrote. “He's CRAZY Making the most of what comes his way that's for sure tho. Every time," a short excerpt from Elise Tate's long Instagram rant.

She followed it up with another post demanding the Giants to "feed him the ball." Although Elise did not name-drop any Giants player, she did repeatedly take shots at Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for repeatedly failing to pass the ball to Golden Tate. Elise even criticised the Giants leadership.

#Giants WR Golden Tate's wife Elise went on a rant calling out the Giants for not throwing Golden the ball even though he's often wide open. pic.twitter.com/QFfEfXg8OO — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 3, 2020

While Elise Tate's social media outburst brought attention to the NFL player, his importance in the Giants' setup keeps diminishing as the season crosses the halfway mark. On Monday, the 32-year-old finished the game with two catches on three targets for 31 yards and one touchdown. The Giants No.15 made sure to make his TD count as he proceeded to yell "Throw me the ball" while looking at the camera during the celebration.

WR Golden Tate is a player the Giants are trying to move. The money (still owed almost $4.5M this year) could be prohibitive.



But Tate’s role with Giants has been shrinking (54% of snaps on Monday night). Only 5 targets past two weeks. Frustration growing?



“Throw me the ball!” pic.twitter.com/pZ85vmiyue — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2020

Giants' head coach Joe Judge revealed on Wednesday that the player was held out of the team's practice session after his wife's online rant. The WR is expected to join the team practice session on Thursday. Per reports, the Giants were actively trying to trade him before the NFL trade deadline ended on November 3.

(Image Credits: Elise Tate Instagram)