Abhinav Bindra Appointed By Bajaj Auto As Independent Director Till May 2025

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday made a huge announcement in which they appointed India's only individual Olympic gold medalist till date, Abhinav Bindra as an additional director and independent director of the company. According to a report in The Economic Times, Abhinav Bindra has been given the post by Bajaj Auto for a period of 5 years effective from May 20, 2020.

Abhinav Bindra joins Bajaj Auto

According to a report in MoneyControl, Abhinav Bindra's appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting. According to the report, the AGM is scheduled to take place on July 22, 2020. The company has said the appointment comes after the post was left vacant following the demise of Nanoo Pamnani.

Bajaj Auto has also stated Abhinav Bindra is not related to any of the existing directors of the company. The report also mentions that Abhinav Bindra previously has held the position of a director in several companies, including Pizza Vito, a chain of pizza outlets, which was co-founded by Bindra. The ace shooter is also the brainchild behind non-profit organisation by the name of Abhinav Bindra Foundation

Before Abhinav Bindra's appointment, Bajaj Auto re-appointed Rajiv Bajaj as the managing director and CEO for the next 5 years in March 2020. In the same month, Bajaj Auto also extended Gita Piramal's term as an independent director of the company for five years, making it her second term with the company.

Abhinav Bindra biopic

Besides starting a new journey with Bajaj Auto, Abhinav Bindra will see his overall life journey being shown on a big screen following the announcement about his biopic. The announcement regarding the Abhinav Bindra biopic was made in 2016. According to the social media post, the Abhinav Bindra biopic will also star Harshvardhan Kapoor along with his father Anil Kapoor.

Recently, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor took to their official Instagram handles to talk about the film where they indicated that the shooting of the Abhinav Bindra biopic will start in mid-2020. The movie is based on Bindra's autobiography titled A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

(IMAGE: ABHINAV BINDRA / INSTAGRAM)