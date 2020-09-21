Watch: Israel Adesanya And Paulo Costa Come Face-to-face In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of UFC 253

Just days before their highly anticipated clash, Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa came face-to-face at Fight Island where they shared a subtle moment. The two have been going back and forth for months, with fans claiming that the fighters could get into an altercation if they meet outside the octagon. However, that didn’t happen in their recent meeting. The two shook hands and proved that they respect each other, despite slamming each other on camera.

In the video which was recorded by Paulo Costa’s teammate Wallid Ismail, Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa and their teammates can be seen laughing before The Last Stylebender pulls his opponent’s leg. Israel Adesanya can be heard calling Paulo Costa “skinny,” with the Brazilian replying, “I’m lean, never skinny”. The two then part ways before wishing each other luck for the upcoming fight. Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will lock horns in the main event of UFC 253 which will take place on September 26 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

According to UFC president Dana White, Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa has the potential to be “the fight of the year” as both are currently undefeated in the UFC. While the current UFC middleweight champion has an unbeaten record of 19-0, Paulo Costa is No. 2 in the middleweight charts with a 13-0 record. Apart from Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa, UFC 253 will feature a light-heavyweight title bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Błachowicz, with the winner getting the title Jon Jones vacated a couple of weeks ago to move to the heavyweight division.

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa: Adesanya praises Costa ahead of UFC 253

A couple of days ago, The Last Stylebender appeared on Submission Radio where he praised Paulo Costa for his aggressive fighting style, claiming that The Eraser can knock down big opponents with ease. Despite that, Israel Adesanya refused to acknowledge Paulo Costa as his biggest challenge and said that the undefeated challenger has not fought someone like him in the past. He then reminded fans that he has defeated opponents ranked much higher than Paulo Costa.

“It’s a cliche to say before every fight that he’s never faced anyone like me. He’s only beat two guys that are ranked. I beat like four or five guys that are ranked. Six, maybe. I lost count,” Israel Adesanya added.

Image Source: Wallid Ismail, UFC Instagram