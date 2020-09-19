Dana White Says He Doesn’t “love” Israel Adesanya Dancing Into The Octagon

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya may be one of the fiercest middleweight champions in history, but Adesanya has similar skills outside the octagon. Israel Adesanya has often showcased his love for dance, so much so that he thought of becoming a professional dancer and choreographer as a backup plan. Adesanya also performed a dance routine while making his way to the octagon to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 43. Even though fans and media loved Adesanya’s moves, UFC president Dana White is seemingly not a big fan of what The Last Stylebender does before entering the cage.

Israel Adesanya dance: Dana White not a fan of Adesanya’s dance routine

While talking to TMZ, Dana White said that he and Israel Adesanya “battle” every time before the middleweight champion does a dance routine. He added that he likes to “keep it as minimal as possible” and likes guys who walk to the octagon with a serious mindset. However, Dana White claimed that “The Last Stylebender” shows some impressive moves and delivers better performances than some other fighters who like to do a routine while walking to the cage.

“I don’t love it. (Laughs) I don’t love it. I battle with him every time we do it, you know? I keep it as minimal as possible. But, Adesanya is actually a badass dancer. Yeah, it’s his thing and it’s cool and he can actually pull it off,” White added.

The undefeated UFC champion is set to face Paulo Costa at UFC 253, and according to Dana White, the bout has the potential to be the “Fight of the Year”. UFC 253 will take place on September 26 at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, marking UFC’s return to ‘Fight Island’. After UFC 253, Fight Island will be the venue for three major Fight Nights and the much-awaited UFC 254, headlined by the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje.

The main event of the upcoming PPV is expected to be a cracker as both Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are undefeated in the UFC with records of 19-0-0, 13-0-0, respectively. At UFC 253, therefore, there’s more than a good chance that one fighter’s undefeated streak will be broken. Apart from Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa, UFC 253 will feature a light-heavyweight title bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Błachowicz, with the winner getting the title Jon Jones had vacated a couple of weeks ago to move to the heavyweight division.

