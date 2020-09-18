Israel Adesanya Makes History, Becomes First MMA Fighter To Land A Deal With Puma

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya created history earlier this week as he signed a multi-year shoe and apparel deal with Puma – becoming the first MMA fighter to receive a sponsorship from the company. Israel Adesanya took to Twitter a couple of hours ago, stating that he’s “hyped and honoured” to partner up with the “Beast in the game”. Despite that, The Last Stylebender will not be able to represent Puma in the octagon as UFC recently signed a deal with Venum that will go live from 2021 – UFC is currently in a contract with Reebok. However, Adesanya could promote Puma through his various media appearances outside the UFC.

The undefeated UFC champion is set to face Paulo Costa at UFC 253, and according to UFC President Dana White, the bout has the potential to be the “Fight of the Year”. UFC 253 will take place on September 26 at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. The two fighters have been going back and forth on Twitter for weeks with Israel Adesanya vowing to come out on top.

Israel Adesanya next fight: Israel Adesanya praises Paulo Costa

A couple of days ago, Israel Adesanya sat down with Submission Radio where he refused to acknowledge Paulo Costa as his biggest challenge. Israel Adesanya praised The Eraser for his aggressive fighting style and claimed that his undefeated challenger can knock down big opponents with ease. However, The Last Stylebender revealed that Paulo Costa has not fought someone of his calibre. He reminded the fans that he has defeated opponents ranked considerably higher as compared to the Brazilian.

“It’s a cliche to say before every fight that he’s never faced anyone like me. He’s only beat two guys that are ranked. I beat like four or five guys that are ranked. Six, maybe. I lost count,” Israel Adesanya added.

Israel Adesanya next fight: Adesanya vs Costa preview

Both Israel Adesanya (19-0-0) and Paulo Costa (13-0-0) are yet to face a loss in UFC. At UFC 253, therefore, there’s more than a good chance that one fighter’s undefeated streak will be broken. The two have their unique skillsets, both of which comprise mainly of their striking brilliance. Paulo Costa depends on his raw power, while Israel Adesanya depends on technical strikes. His understanding of the game makes him a great fighter who’s capable of picking anyone apart.

