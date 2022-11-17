After Vettel & Ricciardo, Haas Driver Mick Schumacher Set To Exit F1 2023 Grid

Haas F1 team announced their decision to part ways with German racing driver Mick Schumacher on Thursday. Mick, who is the son of the F1 legend and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher will end his two-year tenure with the American outfit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit, this weekend. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old will be replaced by his German compatriot Nico Hulkenburg in Haas for the F1 2023 season.

Announcing their decision to not extend the contract with Schumacher, Haas said, “Haas F1 Team and Mick Schumacher will part ways at the conclusion of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. We would like to thank Mick for his contribution to the team over the past two seasons.“ However, revealing his thoughts on the team’s decision, Schumacher revealed his disappointment with his contract not being extended.

Mick Schumacher reveals disappointment on Haas F1 exit

Mick took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP 2022, and said, “This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realized how much I love this sport”.

In his debut season for Haas, Schumacher failed to score any points for the team as they were evidently the slowest team in the grid. The team came up with a much better car with the new regulations kicking in 2022, but Schumacher was constantly outperformed by his new teammate Kevin Magnussen. The Danish driver will now team up with Hulkenberg, who is set to return to the grid in a full-time role for the first time since the 2019 season.

'I deserve a place in Formula 1,' says Mick Schumacher

Further shedding light on his time with the American team, Schumacher said, “It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid”. Schumacher will the fourth driver after four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Nicholas Latifi, who will exit the F1 grid after the 2022 season.