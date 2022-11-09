Mercedes Or Red Bull? Who Will Ricciardo Drive For In 2023 After Losing McLaren Seat?

Daniel Ricciardo will be without a seat for the 2023 F1 season following the buyout negotiation between him and McLaren. The Australian did not have a great F1 season for the second straight year as he consistently failed to score points. Looking at the current standings, the 33-year-old is currently 12th in the F1 driver standings with only 35 points to his name this season. Despite being linked to various F1 teams, Sky Sports has reported that has hinted Ricciardo prefers the prospect of joining a strong team as a reserve driver, intending to seal a return to a strong car in 2024.

Which team will Daniel Riccardo join post the 2022 season?

According to the report, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, while describing Ricciardo as a 'great character', said that he is in talks with Mercedes and Red Bull for a reserve driver's role during the F1 2023 season. Before the Mexico Grand Prix, Wolff in his statement said, "I think Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull. For us, we very much like him, he's a great character but we are not in a position yet who is going to be our third driver."

With Lewis Hamilton and George Russel being the main drivers, Wolff was asked what Ricciardo could offer to the team. The Mercedes boss, while answering to the question, said, "Personally, he's been around for a long time. He knows these cars inside out so that could be really advantageous. But I don't want to put any rumours out there because we haven't decided."

Oscar Piastri to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren in 2023

Following the decision by Ricciardo to leave McLaren, the British F1 team has replaced the current driver with another Australian in form of Oscar Piastri. Piastri will sign the deal after his contract situation with Alpine is resolved. While Alpine was keen to retain the service of the youngster, he said he didn't want the promotion to the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso for next year.

The matter went before F1′s Contract Recognition Board and the four-person tribunal ruled that McLaren had an existing contract in place. FIA, in its statement, said “The only contract to be recognized by the board is the contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022. Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.” Piastri is considered the best young driver to enter F1 since the 2019 rookie class of Lando Norris, who will be his teammate in 2023.