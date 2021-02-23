Albert Pujols Net Worth Details as MLB Icon Enters 10th And Final Year Of Angels Contract

MLB icon Albert Pujols grabbed headlines on Monday after rumours of his retirement began trending on social media. Pujols' wife, Deidre, took to Instagram and indicated that her husband might retire after the upcoming MLB 2021 campaign, but later backtracked on her comments. As Pujols heads into the final year of his 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, here's a look at the two-time World Series Champion's net worth details and personal life.

Albert Pujols retiring after MLB 2021 season? MLB legend's wife drops hint

On Monday, Albert Pujols' wife, Deidre took to Instagram and hinted that her husband might call it quits after his 21st season in the MLB. Fans on social media were quick to spot the post, fuelling rumours that Pujol might be heading into the final season of his illustrious MLB career. However, Deidre backtracked from her statements and indicated that she was referring to Albert's 10th and final season with the Angels, with no relation to the 10-time All-Star's potential retirement. Last week, Albert Pujols, by his own admission claimed that he was 'unsure' about his future in the MLB.

Albert Pujols has not decided whether or not he will play after the 2021 season, per source. Pujols’ contract with the Angels is finished at the end of this season. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 23, 2021

Albert Pujols net worth details and contract with Angels

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Albert Pujols' net worth is an estimated $170 million. The 41-year-old Dominican-born professional baseball player has made most of his career earnings through his 20 years in the MLB. Pujols began his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2000 and spent 11 years with the NL Central division franchise. His peak salary with the Cardinals was $14.5 million.

In 2012, Pujols signed a 10-year contract worth $240 million with the Los Angeles Angels. According to reports, it is the eighth largest contract in MLB history. Pujols is set to make a whopping $30 million in his final season with the Angels, according to reports from The Athletic. He also rakes in around $7 million through endorsements each year.

Albert Pujols personal life and charity

Albert married his wife, Deidre on January 1, 2000. The couple has five children: Isabella (Deidre's daughter from a previous relationship), Albert Jr., Sophia, Ezra and Esther Grace.

In 2005, Albert and Deidre Pujols launched the Pujols Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to their "commitment to faith, family and others." The organization promotes awareness of Down syndrome and works to support those who have it and their families, aids the poor in the Dominican Republic, and supports people with disabilities and life-threatening illnesses.

