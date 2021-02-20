Who Is Johnny Damon's Wife Michelle? Personal Life, Kids And Relationship With Ex-MLB Star

Former Major League Soccer (MLB) star Johnny Damon was arrested along with his wife Michelle early morning on Friday in Orange County, Florida. Cops spotted Damon's car swerving following which the couple was arrested only to ascertain that the former New York Yankees star was under the influence of alcohol via breathalyser tests. Notably, the alcohol level was found way northward than apparently permitted in the USA.

Johnny Damon arrested with wife for alcohol consumption, attacking officers

Two breathalyser tests were conducted on Johnny Damon. Following the tests, it was revealed that the alcohol-blood level was at a staggering 0.3 units, which is way above the permitted limit of 0.08. Meanwhile, his wife Michelle Mangan-Damon has been arrested for attacking the officers during the encounter while also attempting to evade arrest, according to TMZ.

The 47-year-old former MLB star was taken into custody by the police in Windermere, further being booked at Orange County Corrections Department. He has also been charged with resisting an officer on duty without resorting to violence, according to multiple reports in the USA.

Who is Johnny Damon wife? Influence of Michelle Mangan-Damon on husband's career

Johnny and Michelle have been married since 2004. The couple has six children from wedlock. They told the police that their kids were at home with the nanny. The police called up the nanny and informed her that the couple was going to jail. Baseball fans may be familiar with Michelle during his playing days.

Back in 2010, Johnny was set to leave New York Yankees as a free agent and he was being linked with a move to Detroit Tigers on a two-season deal. But his wife held back the move. According to Larry Brown Sports, Michelle Mangan-Damon was against the idea of living in Detroit for two years.

Johnny Damon net worth estimated at $60 million

Johnny Damon had a fruitful career in the top league, spanning over 18 seasons. He spent most of his time with Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The 47-year-old's net worth has been estimated at a massive $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He made more than a staggering $100 million during his baseball career. He also signed a $52 million free-agent contract with the Yankees in 2005. Post his retirement, he has appeared on the reality show Below Deck Mediterranean.

Note: The Johnny Damon net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the figure.

