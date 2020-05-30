Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez To Make Second Pass At Buying New York Mets: Reports

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and fiance Jennifer Lopez are reportedly trying to make a second pass at acquiring a major stake at MLB franchise New York Mets. Last month, reports indicated that the power couple had consulted JP Morgan Chase in order to raise the finances for a potential bid. Per the latest reports, the power couple is in constant discussions with senior bankers at JP Morgan Chase as they are looking for an investor to help them raise the necessary capital.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez seriously looking to buy New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had previously come close to acquire a stake at the Mets. The power couple partnered with pharma billionaire Wayne Rothbaum to buy the franchise. However, the negotiations hit a roadblock after the Mets' current owners, the Wilpons, refused to include SportsNet New York (SNY) (the club's television network) in the sale. The roadblock meant Rothbaum backed out from the deal and Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were left looking for another investor.

According to The New York Post, the Wilpons are now seriously considering offloading the Mets to a potential buyer. The financial restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic has forced Wilpons' hands in agreeing to sell the majority ownership of New York Mets. The Wilpons, who acquired the Mets in 2002, reportedly own about 92% of the stakes. The other 8% belongs to investor Steve Cohen, who also tried to acquire the franchise last year.

Alex Rodriguez has been vocal in the past about his desire to own an MLB franchise. With the SportsNet New York (SNY) back in the table, Rodriquez and Lopez have reportedly spent the quarantine period in formulating a plan to raise the necessary capital. The power couple are reportedly putting in 'hundreds of millions' of their own money but still fall short of the predicted bid of "just short of $2 billion".

Reports further suggest Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are in discussions with two potential investors. One of them is said to be the owner of NFL franchise New England Patriots, Bob and Jonathan Kraft. While the Krafts are reportedly not interested in buying an MLB team, they are "intrigued" by the couple's plans for New York Mets and their home stadium, Citi Field.

Alex Rodriguez net worth, Jennifer Lopez net worth

Although unverified, per Celebrity Net Worth, the Alex Rodriguez net worth is estimated to be around $350 million. Meanwhile, Variety claims that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have a combined net worth of about $700 million.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

