Colin Kaepernick To Pay For Legal Representation For Protesters Of George Floyd's Murder

On Thursday, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to voice his support for the people who were protesting the unjust murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Colin Kaepernick, who has been on the forefront since 2016 for his protests against racial injustice in the United States, tweeted his support for the protesters writing: "We have the right to fight back." On Friday, Kaepernick announced via social media that he has started a legal defence fund to help the people who have been arrested in Minneapolis.

Colin Kaepernick on George Floyd death

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.



The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.



We have the right to fight back!



Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Colin Kaepernick lawsuit support to protesters in Minneapolis

As per multiple reports in the US, Colin Kaepernick is willing to hire the best defence lawyers in the country to defend the protesters. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback noted that his team have started a legal defence initiative to provide legal representation to those arrested in Minneapolis. The fund is being run by Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp



For representation or to donate https://t.co/q0pzAObCiG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 29, 2020

Know Your Rights Camp is the quarterback's initiative, founded to teach minority kids around the US about various issues and understand their rights. With several cases of racial profiling being reported by the media, Colin Kaepernick is also known to be working with multiple organisations to help the minority communities. In 2016, during a pre-season game, he opted against standing during the national anthem and chose to kneel instead as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

George Floyd death

George Floyd's murder on the streets of Minneapolis by a police officer garnered national attention after the footage of the incident went viral on social media. Recorded by a nearby bystander, the police officer (later identified to be Derek Chauvin), was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck, who was handcuffed and face down on the pavement. Floyd was subdued by Chauvin several minutes as Floyd was heard shouting, "I can't breathe". The 46-year-old turned motionless after sometime before an ambulance arrived at the scene. George Floyd was pronounced dead that night.

The four police officers at the scene - Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday. However, the general consensus among the protesters was that Chauvin should be charged with murder. Since the incident took place on Monday, protesters have flocked in numbers in several cities across the United States. Minneapolis, Atlanta, Washington, New York, Houston are some of the few cities where mass protests were observed. In Minneapolis and Atlanta, the protests turned violent, which resulted in many being arrested by the authorities.

