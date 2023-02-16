'All The Best': Jon Jones Leaves Surprising Message For Daniel Cormier Ahead Of UFC Return

Jones Jones UFC return: If one were to pick the page of some of the fierce UFC rivalries then Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's chapter may come at the top of the block. The two fighters shared many personal back-and-forths during the build-up of UFC 178 and UFC 214, which they headlined. While their battles in the Octagon have culminated both of them still mention each other on social media.

In its entirety UFC has given birth to many rivalries, while many start after the fight becomes official and ends with a handshake after the announcement of the result, some have been marked in history as conflicts that will never end. Of those, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov may have generated the biggest buzz, but a personal battle that apparently even made the fight fans uncomfortable was that of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's. The two created a spectacle both inside and outside of the Octagon. Although, outside was a mess that they created during the face-off of UFC 214, inside it was Jon Jones who has gotten the upper hand over DC. The two have met twice in the Octagon and both times jones got the better of Cormier. At UFC 182, he got the unanimous decision win, and at UFC 214 he knocked out DC, however, the decision was later on overturned to No Contest after it was found that Jones was under an influence of a banned substance during the fight. DC was handed the Light-Heavyweight title. After what transpired a third fight looked imminent but it never took off.

In the following years, DC went to the Heavyweight division and captured the gold there. Whereas Jones continued at the 205-pound weight division. Though they never squared off again in the 8-sided figure but battle with words on Social Media never ceased. Cormier is now retired from the fight space but has made a name for himself with his gig on the sidelines. He is now a premier commentator of UFC, one who will also commentate the return of Jon Jones. Jones is set to make his UFC return after three years on March 5, 2023.

Jon Jones leaves surprising message for Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC return

Ahead of his return Jon Jones has mentioned his greatest foe again and wished him luck. Jones, who will face Cyril Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Title at UFC 285, has Tweeted out a message for DC. He wrote, “DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother.”

DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

Following this a fan wanted to know Jones' thoughts on the possibility of Daniel Cormier being the one carrout the post-fight interview, to this he stated, “Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me,” Jones replied. “I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones.”