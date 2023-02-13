'Loved Seeing It': Conor McGregor Reacts To UFC 284 Makhachev Vs Volkanovski Fight



The UFC 284 fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski brought many members of the MMA fraternity to its feet and now it seems the sport's biggest name Conor McGregor was also quite impressed with the showdown that took place in Perth. Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski squared off for the Lightweight championship and for the Pound-for-Pound No.1 claim. Makhachev won the 25-minute encounter via. unanimous decision.

On Sunday, the month's PPV show UFC 284 took place. The show was hyped for its main event fight which was the Lightweight encounter between the UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. While on paper it was a huge showdown, inside the Octagon too it delivered. The fight went to the distance and after five rounds and twenty-five enthralling minutes, it was Makhachev who was adjudged the winner and still the Lightweight champion.

As the match ended, reactions poured on social media and the biggest bone of contention among the reactors turned out to be the scorecard of the fight. The three judges came to the score line of, 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favour of Islam Makhachev. As per fans, the fight was quite close and thus the score of the third judge i.e., 49-46 did not add up. The discussions were fueled even more when after the match Volkanovski stated that in his estimation he won the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th rounds of the match.

Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3, and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! 👊 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023

Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 284 fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski

While different opinions regarding who was the winner and who was the loser came from the left, right, and center, according to the biggest name of the sport there were only winners on the night. Conor McGregor, who often presents his thoughts after the culmination of a UFC event, reacted to the fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. "That was a great fight last night lads! No losers there just winners. The Ozzie and the Ozzie’s showed out and I fucking loved seeing it! Perth looks fuckin’ tasty too, now I see why so many Irish are there. I should’ve went out, former titles on the line congrats all at @ufc". Wrote the former double champ on Twitter.at fight last night lads! No loser there just winners. The Ozzie and the Ozzie’s showed out and I fucking loved seeing it! Perth looks fuckin’ tasty too, now I see why so many Irish are there. I should’ve went out, former titles on the line 🌞 congrats all at @ufc