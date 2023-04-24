'All the parties are welcome to join'; Bajrang Punia on protest against WFI chief

Olympic Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has raised his voice in the ongoing Wrestlers' protest against the WFI chief. Brij Bhushan Singh. Punia, who has been an active part of the protest since the inception of the movement, has welcomed all political parties and countrymen to join the protest. In the previous installment of the protest, Wrestlers did not give a green signal to any political parties, however, this time the stance has changed.

Speaking to ANI, the renowned wrestler stated that the Wrestlers represent the country and not any specific party. He exclaimed, when they win every political establishment comes forward to congratulate them, thus in this precarious situation they won't mind any party or countryman joining them in their stride for justice. "We play and win for the country, not for any party. Not only one party but everyone congratulates us on our win. So, this time, we welcome all parties and countrymen to join our protest," Punia added.

#WATCH | Delhi: "This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party.....we're not affiliated with any party...": Bajrang Punia, Olympic medalist on wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/g2i8T0TaAS — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Punia further highlighted the importance of their fight and laid weight on how they won't be able to fight against anyone else if they take a backstep now. "If today we don't fight for the respect of our daughters and sisters, then we won't be able to fight against anyone ever."

WFI protest resumed on Sunday

The foremost wrestlers of India took the protest path over sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and other grapplers returned to the known site at Jantar Manta in Delhi demanding the government to reveal the findings of the probe panel set up to investigate the allegations heaped against Singh.

Sunday’s protest came as a resumption after January, when the wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had raised the issue but ended their three-day-long sit-in after talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who had announced a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.