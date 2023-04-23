Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Sunday and shed his thoughts on the Indian wrestlers resuming their protest against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar. Several top Indian wrestlers first began the protest against the WFI chief in January, before the Indian Sports Ministry appointed an oversight committee to look into the matter. While the protest was halted at the time, wrestlers returned to the protest site on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Bajrang Punia spoke to Republic and revealed his disappointment with the government. “We are protesting again because government has not fulfilled a single thing they promised. Brij Bhushan’s men are running the WFI once again. They are organizing the national championship at their home only where they used to do it previously,” Punia told Republic Media Network.

ALSO READ | Sakshi Malikkh Urges PM Modi To Sanction Strict Action Against WFI President

“What can we expect from the committee? We can’t trust the committee"

“What can we expect from the committee? We can’t trust the committee. How can we players trust the committee when there’s unrest among themselves? We haven’t been informed anything about the report. FIR hasn’t been registered. It’s been 48 hours. We are going to protest till action is taken,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of sexually harassment by the Indian wrestlers earlier this year. Following their initial protest, the government formed an oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MS Mary Kom. As per PTI, after returning to the protest site on Sunday, Bajrang and other wrestlers demanded that the report submitted by the oversight committee should be made public.

ALSO READ | India News LIVE: Wrestlers Resume Protest Against Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

Vinesh Phogat demands oversight committee report to be made public

"How long is it going to take for the (government) committee to submit its report. It's already been three months and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?," questioned Vinesh Phogat, the world championship medallist.

"We are tired of asking the government to release the findings. We have filed a complaint at a police station in Connaught Place and want an FIR to be filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We have nothing to do with the (WFI) election process. We are more concerned about our careers. The (Paris) Olympics are upon us and we want to begin preparations in right earnest," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)