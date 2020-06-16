Amanda Nunes Hints At Retirement After Making History At UFC 250

UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes has nearly achieved everything she has ever dreamt of in her MMA career. ‘The Lioness’ has registered victories against some of the best women’s fighters in the world and little left to prove to her fans. Since Amanda Nunes has already been tagged as one of the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (G.O.A.T) by the MMA community, the Brazilian champion stunned a number of her fans by teasing a retirement this week. Amanda Nunes recently stated that “there’s nothing else to be done now” and she is considering relinquishing her UFC career at this point in time.

UFC 250: Amanda Nunes retirement news stuns fans; is Amanda Nunes retiring?

This is shaping up to be a difficult phase for UFC president Dana White since a number of his of A-listed superstars have already announced their departure from the promotion in recent times. Following the feud between UFC, Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones, Conor McGregor also took to Twitter and declared his retirement last week. Now, Amanda Nunes has expressed an interest in a curtain call, after an illustrious MMA career of 20 wins and 4 losses.

Amanda Nunes and her wife Nina Ansaroff are expecting a baby, and ‘The Lioness’ explained that she is ready to go ahead with a new life. However, Amanda Nunes has also claimed that she is looking to help young talents in stepping in the MMA cage by becoming a trainer. According to Essentially Sports, Amanda Nunes said, “I am in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

UFC 250: Amanda Nunes' legacy

Amanda Nunes has registered some notable victories over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko among others. Amanda Nunes has also been undefeated since her loss against Cat Zingano in 2015. Currently, Amanda Nunes is on an 11-fight win streak.

