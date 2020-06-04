Who Is Amanda Nunes’ Fiancee Nina Ansaroff? Nunes, Ansaroff's Relationship And Pregnancy

Apart from being recognised as two of the best female fighters on the modern-day UFC roster, Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are also a power couple. Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes and Nina Anasroff have always been open about their relationship and as the couple is expecting their first child, several combat sports fans have been inquiring about them this week. Although Nina Ansaroff is a familiar name in the UFC, she is yet to become a globally recognised name like her fiancee, Amanda Nunes. The Brazilian ‘Lioness’ has already registered her name in the history books by accomplishing wonders in UFC, while Nina Ansaroff is yet to get a taste of UFC gold. However, for the time being, Nina Ansaroff is on a break as she is currently pregnant. Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff.

Amanda Nunes Nina Ansaroff relationship: Who is Amanda Nunes’ fiancee?

Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff have been together for a long time and the UFC world champion has often credited Nina Ansaroff for the success she has had in the promotion. Although Nina Ansaroff has put her UFC career on hold at the moment, Amanda Nunes is all set to feature in the headliner of UFC 250 on June 6 at the Apex Center. Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight strap against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Nina Ansaroff, on the other hand, boasts a professional MMA record of 10 wins and 6 losses. In UFC, Nina Ansaroff has competed on seven occasions and has won four of her bouts. Nina Ansaroff was last seen in the octagon against Tatiana Suarez in June 2019 and went on to lose the fight. Since then, she has been inactive in the UFC since announcing her pregnancy.

UFC: Amanda Nunes Nina Ansaroff relationship

The Amanda Nunes Nina Ansaroff baby reports have been a matter of interest amongst the UFC fans for the past couple of weeks. According to reports, Amanda Nunes and Nina Anasroff are expecting a baby girl who is due in September. The UFC superstars also took to social media and posted a couple of pictures about the Amanda Nunes Nina Ansaroff baby.

