Amanda Nunes Vs Megan Anderson Scrapped After Lioness Withdraws From UFC 256 Due To Injury

UFC double champion Amanda Nunes has been forced to withdraw from her planned featherweight title defence against Megan Anderson at UFC 256. The fight which was scheduled to headline the PPV on December 12, 2020, was expected to be The Lioness’ second title defence in the 145lb division. Amanda Nunes’ first defence came at UFC 250 where she defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision.

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson scrapped

Though UFC is yet to release a statement about UFC 256, ESPN's Brett Okamoto and Megan Anderson herself confirmed the news about Amanda Nunes’ injury. Anderson wished the champion a “speedy recovery” and announced that the promotion is rescheduling “the bout for a date early next year”. Amanda Nunes, who also holds the women's bantamweight championship, is currently on an 11-fight win streak.

Wishing Amanda a speedy recovery 🙏🏻UFC are rescheduling the bout for a date early next year.



— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 9, 2020

Amanda Nunes is arguably the most dominant champion in UFC currently and because of her incredible performances in the past, fresh challengers are needed. Megan Anderson may give Nunes some tough competition as she has won her last two fights - one via submission and other thanks to a vicious KO. Because of her first-round KO win at UFC Fight Night 169 against Norma Dumont Vian, Megan Anderson also won the Performance of the Night bonus, apart from a title shot.

Amanda Nunes withdraws: Who could headline UFC 256?

The bantamweight title fight between the champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling could serve as the event's headliner. The bout which was earlier scheduled to co-headline the PPV would be Petr Yan’s first defence since winning the title from Jose Aldo in July. The location of UFC 256 has not yet been confirmed by Dana White and company, though it seems likely the event will be held at Las Vegas' UFC Apex facility.

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson: The updated UFC 256 fight card

UFC Bantamweight Championship bout: Petr Yan (c) vs Aljamain Sterling

Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori vs Ronaldo Souza

Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs Dwight Grant

Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs Virna Jandiroba

Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs Angela Hill

Heavyweight bout: Junior dos Santos vs Ciryl Gane

Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs Gavin Tucker

Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs Peter Barrett

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Heavyweight bout: Jared Vanderaa vs Sergey Spivak

