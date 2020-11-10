Amanda Nunes Vs Megan Anderson Scrapped After Lioness Withdraws From UFC 256 Due To Injury

Quick links:
UFC double champion Amanda Nunes has been forced to withdraw from her planned featherweight title defence against Megan Anderson at UFC 256. The fight which was scheduled to headline the PPV on December 12, 2020, was expected to be The Lioness’ second title defence in the 145lb division. Amanda Nunes’ first defence came at UFC 250 where she defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision.
Though UFC is yet to release a statement about UFC 256, ESPN's Brett Okamoto and Megan Anderson herself confirmed the news about Amanda Nunes’ injury. Anderson wished the champion a “speedy recovery” and announced that the promotion is rescheduling “the bout for a date early next year”. Amanda Nunes, who also holds the women's bantamweight championship, is currently on an 11-fight win streak.
Amanda Nunes is arguably the most dominant champion in UFC currently and because of her incredible performances in the past, fresh challengers are needed. Megan Anderson may give Nunes some tough competition as she has won her last two fights - one via submission and other thanks to a vicious KO. Because of her first-round KO win at UFC Fight Night 169 against Norma Dumont Vian, Megan Anderson also won the Performance of the Night bonus, apart from a title shot.
The bantamweight title fight between the champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling could serve as the event's headliner. The bout which was earlier scheduled to co-headline the PPV would be Petr Yan’s first defence since winning the title from Jose Aldo in July. The location of UFC 256 has not yet been confirmed by Dana White and company, though it seems likely the event will be held at Las Vegas' UFC Apex facility.
