Khabib Nurmagomedov Says His Close Friends “aren't Happy” With His Shock UFC Retirement

In his first notable public appearance since announcing his retirement at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that his close friends “aren't happy” with his decision. The Eagle delivered yet another dominant performance at the main event of UFC 254, where he defeated Justin Gaethje in the second round via submission. It was his first fight since he lost his influential father and head coach Abdulmanap, who passed away in July, aged 57.

After the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in tears, remembering Abdulmanap. He claimed that he made a promise to his mother that it would be his last fight as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side. Despite the sentiment, those closest to The Eagle were left disappointed that he ended his incredible MMA career so early.

Khabib UFC retirement: Friends unhappy with his decision

While talking to the acting Head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov (via RT Sport), Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up about the emotions in the lead up to UFC 254 and his decision to walk away from the sport. The undefeated Russian said that “everything was completely different without my father”.

He claimed he was offered the Justin Gaethje fight right after his father passed away and he was confused regarding the decision. He said he could have retired from the sport or declined to fight Gaethje, but eventually, the fight happened and he won.

“Nobody knew about this, or retire, or I could come back, fight and then retire. Now I tell the people close to me that aren’t happy with me retiring that even if I fought 10 more times, I’d still have to face that decision,” added The Eagle.

Khabib UFC retirement: Khabib Nurmagomedov still the lightweight king

Going by his statement, it appears Khabib Nurmagomedov is not inclined to making a comeback. However, as per UFC president Dana White, the Russian is still the reigning UFC lightweight champion and there’s no “vacant belt”. Thus, until an official announcement about Khabib’s relinquishment comes, the situation around the lightweight crown and his UFC future remains unclear.

