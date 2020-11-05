UFC's Dana White Says He's Trying To 'loosen Up' Rules On Fighters Smoking Marijuana

UFC president Dana White recently talked to BJ Penn.com where he revealed that the promotion is aggressively working to 'loosen up' rules around fighters smoking marijuana after a number of fighters were suspended by commissions for the same reason. A few days ago, welterweight Niko Price and lightweight Kevin Croom were suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after NSAC found marijuana in their system.

As a result, Kevin Croom had to pay $1,800 (£1380) as a fine and was banned for four and a half months. Not just that, his submission win over Roosevelt Roberts was also overturned into a no-contest. Niko Price, on the other hand, saw his temporary suspension extended after he tested positive following his fight against Donald Cerrone, which ended in an impressive draw. Apart from Niko Price and Kevin Croom, NSAC has punished many fighters for the same, including Tim Elliott, Jamahal Hill and Trevin Jones.

Also Read l Conor McGregor flaunts incredible physique as he crushes kick pad ahead of his UFC return

UFC rules: Dana White working to “loosen up” the UFC marijuana rule

Though Dana White and team are pushing for lenient punishments for marijuana usage – which is currently legal in 15 states in the US – NSAC is continuing to dole out heavy punishments to fighters, which includes fines, suspension and others. Dana White claimed that some tough rules need to be changed but he still wants fighters to be tested for drugs as he doesn’t want anyone to enter the octagon “high”.

“We’re trying to, you know, we’re trying to loosen it up (marijuana rules). But at the same time, you can’t have guys showing up high,” Dana White added.

Also Read l Israel Adesanya wants to become UFC triple champ, vows to defeat Jan Blachowicz, Jon Jones

According to comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, there are a number of UFC fighters who “smoke pot” (marijuana). “More UFC fighters smoke pot than don't smoke pot,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. In the past, many UFC fighters and officials have admitted to being regular users of marijuana, including Nick Diaz who faced a shocking five-year suspension and was fined $165,000 for failing a drug test of marijuana metabolites in 2015. However, following an appeal four months later in January 2016, the suspension and fine were reduced to 18 months and $100,000.

Also Read l UFC News: Ferguson picks Jones over Nurmagomedov in UFC GOAT debate

Warning: Expletive usage

Also Read l UFC News: Dana White 'begs' Khabib for retirement U-turn, predicts '30-0' record for him

Image Source: AP