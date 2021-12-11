Amitabh Bachchan Compares IG Fan Following With Cricketer Virat Kohli; 'Me At Barely 29m'

Sharing a picture of himself in a tuxedo, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his followers on Instagram and later compared it to Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli. The post which shows Amitabh Bachchan wearing a black tuxedo refers to his mother's advice 'to take a look at himself'.

Sharing the picture he wrote, ".. she sent it to me .. saying to look at myself .. I did, and gave it up for others too .. that be the story behind the post .. honest truth .. and the numbers still elude .. Virat the highest and the mightiest at somewhere in 160 m plus .. and look Ma , me at barely 29 m , tux and all notwithstanding !!!"

While Amitabh Bachchan has around 29 million followers on Instagram, Virat Kohli enjoys a massive number of 172 million followers. This is not the first time when Big B gave a shout-out to the Indian cricketer. His random midnight musings and posts on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram interests his thousands of followers. Earlier in November, calling Virat Kohli "everyone's favourite", he lauded the Indian Cricket Team for their exceptional talent and added that everyone is a favourite.

Along with that, once Amitabh also cracked a joke on Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma remarking that "Rang abhi tak utara nahin aur tyohar ke chutkule bandh nahi huye." With this post, he also added a disclaimer that says "With due respects to Anushka and Virat .. ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kohli Hai!"

Similarly, Virat Kohli who considers Bachchan as an inspiration for all also congratulated him on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Amitabh Bachchan hosting KBC Season 13

On the career front, Amitabh Bachchan is presently hosting the 13th season of the famous show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recently, the cast of the famous television show, Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah came to the show and interacted with Bachchan. The fun-packed episode saw all the cast members of the show who took turns to sit on the hot seat.

Earlier before that, Amitabh has hosted a series of stars on the special Friday episodes. Last week, he hosted daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as the show clocked 1,000 episodes.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@AmitabhBachchan