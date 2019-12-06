Andy Ruiz Jr Net Worth, Salary And Money From Fight Against Anthony Joshua

Mexican-American boxer Andy Ruiz Jr became an overnight sensation in the world of professional boxing following his shocking victory over Anthony Joshua. Andy Ruiz Jr made history after stopping the then-undefeated Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden. This made him the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title after he captured the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Anthony Joshua.

Andy Ruiz Jr net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andy Ruiz Jr has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $5 million. This does not take into account the purse he will generate from his upcoming fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr salary

According to Forbes, Andy Ruiz Jr will bag an estimated $9 million for defending his heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua, whereas his last fight against AJ had earned him around $7 million. Interestingly, Joshua is set to bank over $60 million for challenging Ruiz in a rematch. Here is the reason behind the huge difference in their payday figures:

Sources tell @TheAthleticBOX that Eddie Hearn secured a site fee in excess of $40 million to bring Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2 to Saudi Arabia. Ruiz’s purse was set in the rematch clause, — a fixed guarantee — so he won’t see any of that money, but he does get his neutral site — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 9, 2019

However, if Ruiz manages to secure yet another victory over Anthony Joshua, it will certainly help him cash in on a much higher level going into future bouts. His win over Anthony Joshua may also help him set up a major fight with the winner of the upcoming battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder that takes place next year.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua: Clash on the Dunes | December 7, 2019

Andy Ruiz Jr will finally head to Diriyah, Saudi Arabia tomorrow night and look to prove his credibility against Anthony Joshua in a fight that puts his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championships at stake. Stay tuned with us to find out if Anthony Joshua manages to regain his lost glory or his Mexican counterpart continues to shine.

