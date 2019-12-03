Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz 2: The Staggering Amount Of Money The Two Fighters Are Making

Anthony Joshua will step into the boxing ring against Andy Ruiz Jr and look to avenge the first and only loss in his career. He would also look to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts. The heavyweight showdown takes place on December 7 in Saudi, Riyadh and it would have a huge bearing on each one's legacy. The fight will not only define careers for Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, it'll also help them make a fortune.

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2 - Fighter's estimated purses

According to Daily Star Sports, Anthony Joshua is set to bank over $60 million from his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr which is the fourth highest purse in boxing history. While it is still an unconfirmed figure, it is safe to believe that the real amount is approximately the same. Anthony Joshua still remains a hot commodity in the game of boxing and has been backed by Matchroom Sports, a huge sport event promotions company. It has been paid millions for bringing the rematch fight in Saudi Arabia. Another reason for Joshua’s massive payday was because a second fight between the fighters had already been secured when the original bout was negotiated. Also, it has been learned that an automatic rematch clause was set in place which guaranteed a fixed purse to Ruiz, thereby locking him into a set payout, irrespective of the negotiations and other funds discussed for the rematch.

Sources tell @TheAthleticBOX that Eddie Hearn secured a site fee in excess of $40 million to bring Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2 to Saudi Arabia. Ruiz’s purse was set in the rematch clause, — a fixed guarantee — so he won’t see any of that money, but he does get his neutral site — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 9, 2019

Andy Ruiz Jr bags only $9 million for the biggest rematch

The earlier negotiation is one of the reasons why there is a huge difference between their payday figures. Andy Ruiz Jr has only been able to secure around $9 million, as reported by Forbes. This is only an additional $2 million compared to what he earned in his original fight with Anthony Joshua. However, if Andy Ruiz Jr manages to secure another victory over Anthony Joshua, this could help set up another major fight with the winner of the upcoming battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. A second win over Anthony Joshua will certainly help Andy Ruiz Jr cash in on a much higher level.

