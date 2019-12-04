The Debate
The Debate
Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2: Fans Fear For Joshua As Ruiz Looks Scary In Video

other sports

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Boxing fans have been really concerned for Anthony Joshua after seeing Andy Ruiz's scary hand speed at a public workout.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is a fan favourite heading into his fight against Andy Ruiz this weekend. The former heavyweight champion will have the opportunity to get his revenge on the Mexican bruiser when he goes head-to-head with Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. However, a recent glimpse into Andy Ruiz Jr's open workout session in the country has boxing fans concerned for Joshua after the reigning champ displayed his lightning-fast hand speed during training.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz: Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield Has Some Advice For The Brit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andy Ruiz Jr (@andy_destroyer13) on

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz 2: Andy Ruiz Wants To 'Énd' Anthony Joshua's Career In Saudi

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Fans concerned for the challenger

The Mexican's boxing style proved to be incredibly difficult for Joshua during their original encounter and the rapid hands displayed at the public workout session in front of around 300 people in Riyadh has fans worried if history will repeat itself when the two go at each other once again. According to BBC Sport, Anthony Joshua had also turned in to watch Andy Ruiz Jr in action during the workouts, but the smile left his face when he saw the Mexican's swift quickness. Here is the complete video:

Andy Ruiz Jr's open workout session: Fans react

 

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Handpicks Neutral Judging Panel And Referee For Andy Ruiz Jr Rematch

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Revenge or Repeat?

Andy Ruiz Jr will head into the fight looking to retain his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championships which he won after destroying Anthony Joshua in shocking fashion via a TKO in their original bout. Only time will tell if the determined fighter in Anthony Joshua manages to regain glory against his Mexican counterpart. If not, then the underrated champion Andy Ruiz Jr would repeat history and prove to the world that his stunning victory last June at MSG was not a fluke.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz 2: The Staggering Amount Of Money The Two Fighters Are Making

Published:
COMMENT
