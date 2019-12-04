Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2: Fans Fear For Joshua As Ruiz Looks Scary In Video

Anthony Joshua is a fan favourite heading into his fight against Andy Ruiz this weekend. The former heavyweight champion will have the opportunity to get his revenge on the Mexican bruiser when he goes head-to-head with Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. However, a recent glimpse into Andy Ruiz Jr's open workout session in the country has boxing fans concerned for Joshua after the reigning champ displayed his lightning-fast hand speed during training.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Fans concerned for the challenger

The Mexican's boxing style proved to be incredibly difficult for Joshua during their original encounter and the rapid hands displayed at the public workout session in front of around 300 people in Riyadh has fans worried if history will repeat itself when the two go at each other once again. According to BBC Sport, Anthony Joshua had also turned in to watch Andy Ruiz Jr in action during the workouts, but the smile left his face when he saw the Mexican's swift quickness. Here is the complete video:

Andy Ruiz Jr's open workout session: Fans react

Don’t let a body type fool you. Unreal hand speed for a heavyweight — Sport Genius (@bignut25) December 3, 2019

Andy will put an end to Joshua career 12-07-19!!! — Tony Marquez (@TonyVmarquez07) December 4, 2019

Let's goo yo I'm hyped for this fight, haven't felt like this about boxing in awhile maybe because Ruiz is the first Mexican heavyweight champ? Idk but I'm hella hyped. I got Ruiz round 4 stoppage — That's right (@Joel54304309) December 3, 2019

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Revenge or Repeat?

Andy Ruiz Jr will head into the fight looking to retain his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championships which he won after destroying Anthony Joshua in shocking fashion via a TKO in their original bout. Only time will tell if the determined fighter in Anthony Joshua manages to regain glory against his Mexican counterpart. If not, then the underrated champion Andy Ruiz Jr would repeat history and prove to the world that his stunning victory last June at MSG was not a fluke.

