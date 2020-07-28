Anthony Fauci First-pitch Baseball Card Sets All-time Sales Record In Just 24 Hours

Dr Anthony Fauci's first pitch during MLB 2020's season opener last Thursday may have been quite underwhelming, but the baseball trading card based on the first pitch sure was a big hit among fans. On Monday, baseball card designers Topps NOW announced the limited edition Anthony Fauci first-pitch baseball card which set an all-time print record for the company within just 24 hours of its release. The company said a whopping 51,512 cards were sold, surpassing the previous record set by Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr (19,396 cards) by a comfortable margin. The latter featured Guerrero's first hit in Major League Baseball.

A longtime fan of the Nationals, Fauci donned a Nationals jersey and cap and even donned a Nats mask as he took the field for the ceremonial first pitch. Despite the hype, Fauci's first pitch failed to get the fans going for the new season after he threw a flat curveball that hit the grass before reaching Nationals’ reliever Sean Doolittle.

The card that sold for $9.99 on Topps' website last week, featured a picture of Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch ahead of the game between Washington Nationals and New York Yankees. The back of the card describes Fauci as an "ardent Washington Nationals fan" whose pitch signalled the start of the 2020 MLB season. The card reported Fauci's first pitch as "a strong effort to the plate".

"I don't know if you want to call it a pitch," Fauci joked during an online event for the Center for Strategic and International Studies last week. "It was really funny." Speaking to CNN about his limited-edition card, the 79-year-old said he felt a little "embarrassed" and "humbled" by the news. "I hope that Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle are not looking up at me saying, ‘What the heck is going on here?’" he added.

MLB 2020 season in jeopardy?

After a successful MLB Opening Week, the future of the already shortened 2020 season was thrown into major doubt after as many as three games - Yankees vs Phillies, Marlins vs Orioles and White Sox vs Indians - were postponed this week due to a COVID-19 crisis within the team camps. While details of the confirmed number of positive cases were not released by the league, multiple reports indicate up to 14 individuals in the Marlins camp have contracted COVID-19. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred remains confident that season will not be suspended and the league's protocols are strong enough to allow teams to continue playing, even under such uncertain circumstances.

