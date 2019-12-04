Anthony Joshua Believes Harry Kane Will Thrash Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang In Boxing

Anthony Joshua is gearing up for a showdown with Andy Ruiz Jr for the second time. Fans all across the globe are awaiting this legendary rematch which Andy Ruiz Jr won the last time around. Ahead of the highly-awaited match, Anthony Joshua was asked his opinion about two leading Premier League strikers - Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Also Read | Premier League Review: Liverpool, Leicester Continue Winning Run; Manchester Clubs Falter
22 - Harry Kane has scored 22 goals in 23 games in all competitions for club and country this season. Machine. pic.twitter.com/yYrKdhEFvm— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019
Also Read | Liverpool Vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp's Men Look To Maintain Unbeaten Run In Merseyside Derby
.@anthonyfjoshua has settled some of football's biggest beefs! 👀— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2019
Who'd win in the ring between @Aubameyang7 and @HKane? 🤔 AJ decides.
Catch his fight with Andy Ruiz Jr on @5liveSport on Saturday at 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/xLP2seBuMO
Also Read | Atletico Madrid facing potential stadium ban over derogatory Antoine Griezmann chants
In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Anthony Joshua was asked who would win in a boxing match between North London rivals - Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). Anthony Joshua opted to go with Harry Kane ahead of Aubameyang in response to the above question. The Arsenal forward responded on social media with a quirky tweet directed towards Anthony Joshua.
@anthonyfjoshua Im Disapointed big man 😆😂🤣— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) December 3, 2019
Also Read | Man Utd vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho makes his intentions clear ahead of the vital clash
⚽️⚽️ Most PL goals since @Aubameyang7 made his debut in February 2018:— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 1, 2019
42 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
41 Mohamed Salah
39 Jamie Vardy
34 Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/vWWCtZ5Z1D
Also Read | Jose Mourinho: Check out his record while returning to his former clubs as a manager