Anthony Joshua Believes Harry Kane Will Thrash Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang In Boxing

Anthony Joshua is gearing up for a showdown with Andy Ruiz Jr for the second time. Fans all across the globe are awaiting this legendary rematch which Andy Ruiz Jr won the last time around. Ahead of the highly-awaited match, Anthony Joshua was asked his opinion about two leading Premier League strikers - Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Also Read | Premier League Review: Liverpool, Leicester Continue Winning Run; Manchester Clubs Falter

Harry Kane has been on fire for club and country this season

22 - Harry Kane has scored 22 goals in 23 games in all competitions for club and country this season. Machine. pic.twitter.com/yYrKdhEFvm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp's Men Look To Maintain Unbeaten Run In Merseyside Derby

Anthony Joshua chooses between Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

.@anthonyfjoshua has settled some of football's biggest beefs! 👀



Who'd win in the ring between @Aubameyang7 and @HKane? 🤔 AJ decides.



Catch his fight with Andy Ruiz Jr on @5liveSport on Saturday at 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/xLP2seBuMO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2019

Also Read | Atletico Madrid facing potential stadium ban over derogatory Antoine Griezmann chants

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Anthony Joshua was asked who would win in a boxing match between North London rivals - Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). Anthony Joshua opted to go with Harry Kane ahead of Aubameyang in response to the above question. The Arsenal forward responded on social media with a quirky tweet directed towards Anthony Joshua.

@anthonyfjoshua Im Disapointed big man 😆😂🤣 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) December 3, 2019

Also Read | Man Utd vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho makes his intentions clear ahead of the vital clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stats since moving from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

⚽️⚽️ Most PL goals since @Aubameyang7 made his debut in February 2018:

42 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

41 Mohamed Salah

39 Jamie Vardy

34 Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/vWWCtZ5Z1D — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho: Check out his record while returning to his former clubs as a manager