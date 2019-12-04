The Debate
The Debate
Anthony Joshua Believes Harry Kane Will Thrash Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang In Boxing

Ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr rematch, the British boxer was asked to make a choice between rivals Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is gearing up for a showdown with Andy Ruiz Jr for the second time. Fans all across the globe are awaiting this legendary rematch which Andy Ruiz Jr won the last time around. Ahead of the highly-awaited match, Anthony Joshua was asked his opinion about two leading Premier League strikers - Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Harry Kane has been on fire for club and country this season

Anthony Joshua chooses between Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Anthony Joshua was asked who would win in a boxing match between North London rivals - Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal). Anthony Joshua opted to go with Harry Kane ahead of Aubameyang in response to the above question. The Arsenal forward responded on social media with a quirky tweet directed towards Anthony Joshua.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stats since moving from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

