Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz 2: Andy Ruiz Wants To 'Énd' Anthony Joshua's Career In Saudi

other sports

In the recent segment of "Gloves are off", Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz expressed their feelings about facing each other again in December. Know more about it

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2

Andy Ruiz Jr is confident about defeating Anthony Joshua in their highly anticipated re-match on December 7, 2019, and the Mexican champion vows to send Anthony Joshua into retirement, after handing him the second loss of his career. The duo squared off against each other in June and Andy Ruiz Jr shocked the world by knocking out the undefeated British heavyweight. Though Anthony Joshua claims to be smarter after the loss, Andy Ruiz Jr still believes that he is going to defeat the Briton again. 

Also Read- Anthony Joshua Lands In Saudi, Promises An 'iconic Evening Of Boxing' Vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2: What did Andy Ruiz say?

Former Champion Anthony Joshua and the current WBO, IBF, IBO Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr exchanged words on Sky Sport’s “Gloves Are Off" and both the boxers expressed their emotions about their upcoming re-match on December 7. During the segment, Andy Ruiz Jr was asked whether he is trying to end Anthony Joshua’s career and the Mexican said that he has to. According to Andy Ruiz, it's either him or Anthony Joshua and he cannot afford to let Joshua take over his career.

Well, it's not only Andy Ruiz Jr but Tyson Fury also feels the same. A few weeks back ‘The Gypsy King’ said that Anthony Joshua must retire if he gets knocked out again during his re-match against Andy Ruiz Jr. Tyson Fury expressed his opinion on the True Geordie Podcast, where the undefeated Heavyweight said "If he gets knocked out twice in a row, I can't see him continuing to be fair...Every man does what he wants to do but I think - he doesn't need the money and two knockout losses is a shattering to your career.". Take a look at the Geordie Podcast 124

Also Read- Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz: Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield Has Some Advice For The Brit

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2: What is Anthony Joshua’s take?

The Briton lost his dominant aura after losing against Andy Ruiz but he believes that he will back to winning ways on December 7 at “Clash on the Dunes”. Anthony Joshua believes that he won’t hang up his boxing gloves any time soon since he enjoys the sport. The British Heavyweight further said that he did not join the gym on other man's instruction and his decision about quitting the sport will be same.

Also Read- Anthony Joshua Is 10th On Recently Release World's Richest Boxer List!

Also Read- Tyson Fury Accuses Anthony Joshua Of Copying Him

Published:
