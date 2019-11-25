The Debate
The Debate
Anthony Joshua Lands In Saudi, Promises An 'iconic Evening Of Boxing' Vs Andy Ruiz Jr

other sports

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr is going to take place on December 7 and the British Heavyweight has already landed in Saudi Arabia. Know more about the fight

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua claims that his upcoming fight with Andy Ruiz Jr is going to be an ‘iconic match’ and people will tell their grandchildren about this boxing fight, even after years. The former WBO, WBA and IBF Heavyweight Champion, lost all his titles in one of the biggest upsets of Heavyweight boxing history against Andy Ruiz Jr and he is confident about reclaiming them on December 7, 2019. Despite a knockout loss in the first encounter, Anthony Joshua feels that he has learned a lot from his loss and he will bounce back at ‘Clash on the Dunes’ - Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2: Joshua has reached Saudi Arabia for the big boxing fight

The duo will be squaring off against each other one more time on December 7, 2019, and the British Heavyweight, Anthony Joshua has already landed in Saudi Arabia. The former Champion posted a lot of pictures after landing in Saudi Arabia and he looks relaxed before his epic re-match. Take a look at Anthony Joshua, straight from Saudi Arabia before his upcoming fight against Andy Ruiz Jr.

In their first encounter, Anthony Joshua kicked off the fight in his usual style by knocking down the Mexican. However, things turned out differently as the fight proceeded. Andy Ruiz Jr changed the momentum of the fight by flooring down Anthony Joshua in the third round. The Mexican shocked the boxing universe by knocking down Anthony Joshua in the seventh round of the 12-round fight. A lot of fans have started questioning Anthony Joshua’s dominance after his loss but the former champion believes that he has got the ability to prove everyone wrong. 

"It's going to be an incredible night and I'm thrilled so many of my fans are going to be there, particularly from the United Kingdom," Anthony Joshua quoted in British media.

Published:
