Antonina Shevchenko Displays Her Horrific Injury Following Recent Loss At UFC Las Vegas

UFC flyweight contender Antonina Shevchenko showcased her battle wounds as she recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself after losing to Katlyn Chookagian at the latest UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. The 35-year-old faced a crushing defeat in the flyweight bout after being overpowered by Katlyn Chookagian in each of the five-minute rounds. However, Antonina Shevchenko took the defeat on her chin and posted a selfie to reassure her fans about her physical well-being post the defeat.

Antonina Shevchenko posted a picture on Instagram and stated that MMA is a tough sport, but it is her destiny to come back stronger. The recent loss at UFC Fight Night ‘Woodley vs Burns’, has dented Antonina Shevchenko’s MMA record, bringing it down to 2-2.

Antonina Shevchenko UFC stats: Wins - 2, Losses - 2

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Katlyn Chookagian. “The Blonde Fighter” took her MMA record to 14-3 with a sensational victory against Antonina Shevchenko. In her previous fight, Katlyn failed to pick up the UFC title against Antonina’s sister Valentina Shevchenko. However, this time she left no stone unturned while fighting Antonina Shevchenko in a nail-biting event.

Although Katlyn Chookagian secured her victory via unanimous decision, it appeared to be one-sided dominance throughout. Antonina Shevchenko was taken down multiple times and was pounded hard as there were injury marks all over her face. The judges scored the bout 30-25 and awarded the victory to Kaitlyn Chookagian via judges' decision. In the post-fight interview, Katlyn took a dig at Valentina Shevchenko as she went on state that she hasn’t gotten better since her last fight and believes she could have done the same against Valentina to pick up the title.

“It feels really good. I don't think I've gotten better since my last fight, I've always had this ability, it's just being confident and doing it. I think the people that are closest with me know that this is what I am capable of, so just seeing that I'm not surprised because I know I can do that, but being able to finally showcase it in the Octagon is a really good feeling.” said Kaitlyn Chookagian.

Image courtesy: Antonina Shevchenko Instagram