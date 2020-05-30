Khabib Nurmagomedov Delivers Stern Message To Entire UFC Roster On Instagram

Since the completion of UFC 249, numerous fighters have taken to social media and have sparked verbal feuds multiple times. Not only A-listed fighters but rising superstars of the promotion have also jumped into Twitter conversations to deliver their opinions. Meanwhile, UFC giants Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have seemingly garnered most of the attention from UFC fans as they have re-ignited their rivalry with some recent tweets.

Although it appears that Conor McGregor has shifted his attention towards Anderson Silva now, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went onto deliver a stern message to the UFC roster with a cryptic Instagram post.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov training and delivers a message for UFC roster

The UFC lightweight champion recently took to Instagram and posted a photograph where he is spotted in his gym, donning full-fight gear inside a ring. The undefeated champion quoted the posted with “Be Ready”. While there are massive speculations going around his return in recent times, the UFC lightweight champion appears to have delivered his message with the cryptic social media post. Although Khabib did not name anyone from the roster, it can be assumed that he has taken note on his upcoming title defence against interim champion Justin Gaethje via Instagram.

Earlier this week, Daniel Cormier said that the Khabib Nurmagomedov training routine is in place following the auspicious occasion of Ramadan and his father’s critical health condition. The Dagestani champions’ father is reportedly suffering from heart complications due to COVID-19 and has already been shifted to a medically induced coma in Moscow. A few weeks back, Khabib Nurmagomedov himself came live on Instagram and revealed that his hometown has been wreaked havoc by COVID-19 as 11 people have already lost their lives in his village. Despite that, the lightweight champion appears to be steady about his return since he teased the MMA community with his latest IG post.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov training for Justin Gaethje?

Undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his belt against Justin Gaethje on his return. Though the date and venue of Khabib’s return are yet to be declared officially, the lightweight champion had earlier hinted about his comeback by July. However, this week UFC veteran Daniel Cormier told ESPN that Khabib Nurmagomedov might be returning to action by September.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram