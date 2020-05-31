When Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley Fought Salman Khan In Bollywood

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is regarded to be one of the most intimidating fighters to have ever played the sport of MMA. Before losing his title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, ‘The Chosen One’ was on a seven-fight win streak. However, Tyson Woodley took a long hiatus from UFC after his title loss and is finally set to return against Gilbert Burns in the upcoming Las Vegas event on May 30. While UFC fans are already thrilled about his return, not many are aware of the fact that Tyron Woodley has also worked in a Bollywood movie. While being the UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley made his way into the Bollywood industry after he agreed to work with Salman Khan in 2016.

When UFC star Tyron Woodley faced Salman Khan in ‘Sultan’

The Salman Khan starrer Sultan was a massive success in 2016 where former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley went on to play a cameo. While UFC fans were extremely thrilled to watch Tyron Woodley go up against Salman Khan in the film, a lot of movie fans seemingly failed to realise that Salman Khan actually locked horns with an MMA icon for his action film ‘Sultan’. In the climax of the film, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was staged to face UFC superstar Tyron Woodley. Although it was a cinematic representation under the inspection of MMA experts, Salman Khan reportedly had a tough time against Tyron Woodley inside the cage.

Later, Tyron Woodley also shared his experiences with Salman Khan and acknowledged his stardom in India. ‘The Chosen One’ publicly claimed that people in India treat Salman Khan like a 'God'. Although Tyron Woodley was shown to be losing the fight against Salman Khan in the movie, the UFC star tagged it as an “incredible experience”.

Tyron Woodley UFC hiatus

After losing the title against Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley was called out by various fighters. However, the American martial artist chose not to respond to any of them. After almost a hiatus of more than a year, Tyron Woodley is finally set to return to action opposite rising star Gilbert Burns on May 30.

