Antonio Brown Gets Himself New 97-carat Diamond Jewellery To Commemorate His Music Label

Antonio Brown's status in the NFL remains up in the air. Despite being linked to several NFL teams including the Seattle Seahawks, the wide receiver remains a free agent. While his NFL future is yet to be sorted, AB is surely making headlines in his latest venture as a rapper.

Antonio Brown's diamond jewellery

The 32-year-old started his music career after his release from the New England Patriots last year and even launched his CAB label. The NFL free agent recently spent a handsome amount on a piece of jewellery that is made up of 97 carats worth of diamonds. The chain was designed by celebrity jeweller Leo Frost, who teased the first look of Antonio Brown's newest bling on social media.

As reported by TMZ Sport, the pendant, dedicated to CAB Records, features the initials 'CAB' decked out in 18k gold. It is filled with 32 carats of VVS diamonds. The Cuban link handset, made of 18k yellow gold, has 65 carats of VS1 diamonds. All in all, Antonio Brown's newest piece of jewellery has a 'whopping 97 carats of diamonds'.

Antonio Brown has used his time away from the field to kickstart his rapping career. He released two singles, 'Whole Lotta Money' & 'Home From The N.O.' and 'Runnin' in collaboration with Stephanie Acevedo. Furthermore, the former Pittsburgh Steelers WR has a whole album planned. Named 'Finish Strong', the album will feature AB's freestyle rap.

Back in December 2019, Antonio Brown teased a potential collaboration with Sean Kingston of 'Beautiful Girls' fame. Brown shared a snippet of the track 'Bad Decisions' along with an artwork featuring him and Kingston. The track was released at the start of the year.

Pre listening 👂 vibes coming Friday stay 2020 Cab Records Inc. AB X SK@SeanKingston #artbasel2019 pic.twitter.com/Oze7HAVm1j — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

Going to be telling my story in these songs all truth..... I had the biggest police chase at fiu university campus. Mario Cristobal was the coach ask him! Or Me getting shot in the ear In the left 👂 In liberty city pink n grey projects! Then I walk on to CMU !!! 2020 🚕 records — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

The wide receiver is estimated to have a net worth of around $20 million in 2020. Brown has made over $70 million in career earnings, with his biggest contract being the three-year $50 million deal he signed with the Raiders in 2019. Last year in September, Antonio Brown was released twice in the space of 14 days by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots respectively. He was cut by the Patriots on September 20 after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of multiple instances of sexual assault.

Ahead of the start of the 2020 NFL season, Brown was handed an eight-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension means his return to the NFL won't take place until at least until midway through the 2020 season.

Antonio Brown (free agent) is being suspended for 8 games for violation fo the NFL personal conduct policy, beginning whenever he signs, per league source. — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) July 31, 2020

