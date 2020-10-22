Why Is Antonio Brown Suspended? NFL Star Eyes Return To League As Suspension Ends Soon

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is all set to make his NFL return sooner or later if reports are to be believed. The 32-year-old's career had come to an abrupt halt after a series of off-field issues but still presents himself as a viable option to a host of teams in the league. Here's a look at the Antonio Brown suspension, and the potential Antonio Brown NFL return.

Also Read: Antonio Brown Rumors: Seahawks Among Teams Interested In WR After Conclusion Of Suspension

Antonio Brown Seahawks: Why is Antonio Brown suspended?

Antonio Brown was arrested in January 2020 after he along with an accomplice had attacked a moving truck. The 32-year-old was officially charged with felony burglary of a vehicle, misdemeanour battery and misdemeanour criminal mischief in March. Brown subsequently received two years of probation, while ordered to undergo 100 hours of community service, a 13-week anger management counselling program and a psychological evaluation.

The former Steelers star is also under investigation for sexual assault by his former trainer. Those allegations saw him being released by the Patriots last year. After much delay, NFL announced an eight-week suspension for Antonio Brown at the end of July for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

Also Read: Giants Vs Eagles Live Stream, Prediction, Fantasy Football Picks, NFL Live

Antonio Brown trade: Seattle Seahawks to make a move for controversial wide receiver?

According to reports by ESPN, Seattle Seahawks are seriously considering the possibility of an Antonio Brown trade and could make a move for him once his suspension ends. Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote that Seattle quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith have remained in touch with Brown about the possibility of moving to CenturyLink Field.

The duo are reportedly friends with the 32-year-old and the trio were even seen working together during the offseason. The Seahawks are excited about the possibility of lining up Brown with MVP candidate Wilson and believe the trade could take their offence to the next level'.

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

Also Read: When Did Patrick Mahomes Get Engaged? Chiefs QB Announces He Is Set To Become 'Girl Dad'

While Seattle have been named as favourites, they are not the only ones keen on bringing Antonio Brown on board. San Francisco 49ers have been also linked with the 32-year-old, with Kyle Shanahan's side battling injuries at WR all year. Brown adds a different dimension to their attack and could help 49ers big time if he chose a move to the Levi's Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans were very interested in signing Brown last season and while a lot has changed, one cannot rule them out of contention. Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a shock move for Brown, if the franchise hopes to pair up Tom Brady and Brown together. The duo enjoy a cordial relationship and a lot was expected when the latter joined him up at the Patriots.

Also Read: Tom Brady Narrates World Series Hype Video Ahead Of Dodgers-Rays Game 1: WATCH

(Image Courtesy: Antonio Brown Instagram)