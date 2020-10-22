Antonio Brown Rumors: Seahawks Among Teams Interested In WR After Conclusion Of Suspension

NFL star Antonio Brown’s suspension is set to end soon, with ESPN reporting a sensational update on the Antonio Brown rumours this week. According to the publication, the Seattle Seahawks are in the "best position" to sign the wide receiver as the team makes a push to sign the 32-year-old. However, any deal involving Antonio Brown is likely to be difficult, with the Seahawks set to face competition from other sides as well.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Many QBs around the league are enamored with the idea throwing to Antonio Brown. The #Seahawks' Russell Wilson is one of them. I'm told Brown would love to play in Seattle. But if it happens, it could take some time. pic.twitter.com/YXACyfCs1Z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 2, 2020

Antonio Brown rumours: Is Antonio Brown signing for Seahawks?

Providing an update on the Antonio Brown to Seahawks rumours, Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote that Seattle quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith have remained in touch with Brown about the possibility of moving to CenturyLink Field. The duo is reported to be friends with Antonio Brown, with the trio even working together during the offseason. According to Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are fascinated by the idea of pairing Antonio Brown with an MVP candidate like Russell Wilson to beef up an already potent attack.

Antonio Brown getting some route running work in and catching passes from Russell Wilson. (Via AB's Instagram). pic.twitter.com/OYcUHhHX1x — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 2, 2020

However, any Antonio Brown to Seahawks deal won't be easy, considering other teams have also expressed an interest. The fact that no contract talks have taken place between Brown and the Seahawks also means that the Antonio Brown to Seahawks deal is not a lock-in. Seahawk coach Pete Carroll remained coy as he addressed the Antonio Brown rumours.

The coach said that the team was endeavoured to be in everything that was going on, as he praised general manager John Schneider for doing a marvellous job for always being turned into what’s happening. The 69-year-old also said while concluding that the team will see what happens going forward when it comes to the Antonio Brown to Seahawks links.

Antonio Brown suspension: When can Antonio Brown return?

Antonio Brown’s suspension is set to come to an end after Week 8, with a host of teams looking to reinstate the controversial NFL star as soon as he is eligible to make a comeback. Antonio Brown was suspended at the end of July after he violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The Antonio Brown suspension was enforced following the star’s January 2020 arrest.

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

While the Antonio Brown suspension comes to an end soon, the star would have to go through a reinstatement process to get back on the field. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Antonio Brown will also have to take a COVID-19 test after signing for a new team, following which he will have to observe a six-day COVID-19 entry testing process before he can join his new team.

Image Credits: Antonio Brown Instagram