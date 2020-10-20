Patrick Mahomes Surpasses HoF Dan Marino To Become Fastest To Record 90 TD Passes

With every passing game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to enhance his credentials as one of the NFL's best. On Monday night, during the Chiefs' 26-17 win over Buffalo Bills, the quarterback became the fastest player in modern-era NFL to reach 90 career touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes fastest TD tally in NFL history?

The 25-year-old threw for two touchdown passes to complete 90 TD passes in just 37 games. In doing so, he surpassed NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino as the fastest to reach the mark. Marino, who has 420 career touchdowns, completed the feat in 40 games.

Patrick Mahomes is the fastest QB in the Super Bowl era to throw 90 career TD passes.



His mark of 37 games beats Dan Marino's previous record of 40. pic.twitter.com/aKtonqoltB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2020

Chiefs vs Bills highlights

Patrick Mahomes was in fine form on Monday night as he helped his side score a comfortable win over the Buffalo Bills. Coming off a disappointing 42-30 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Super Bowl LIV champions bounced back in style, putting in an excellent shift both in offence and defence.

Mahomes was key to the Chiefs' play against the Bills as he dictated the proceedings with some stellar passing. The quarterback completed 21 of his 26 attempted passes, throwing for 225 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

The first of Mahomes' touchdown passes was an 11-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter. The score helped the Chiefs to a 7-3 lead at the end of Q1. With 4:56 to go in Q2, Mahomes and Kelce once again combined to extend the Chiefs' lead with the final scoring play of the first half. This time, the quarterback found his teammate with a 12-yard pass.

With Monday's performance, Patrick Mahomes now has recorded a touchdown pass in 16 straight NFL games, the current longest active streak in the NFL. The former NFL MVP has 15 touchdowns and 1699 passing yards in six games so far this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs improved their record to 5-1 with a win in Week 6. Currently top in the American Football Conference -Western Division (AFC West), the Chiefs will be at division rivals Denver Broncos next week on Sunday, October 26. The Broncos, 2-3, did not play this week. Their last game was an 18-12 upset win over the New England Patriots.

(Image Credits: Kansas City Chiefs Instagram)