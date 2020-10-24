Antonio Brown Set To Sensationally Reunite With Tom Brady At Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all set to reunite Antonio Brown and Tom Brady with reports suggesting that the former has agreed on a one-year deal with the team. The deal is a high-risk, high-reward for the Bucs, with the veteran wide receiver having only played just a single game since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. The Antonio Brown to Bucs deal also sees him reunite with coach Bruce Arians, who was the offensive coordinator of the Steelers during the 32-year-old's first two years in the NFL.

Also Read: Why Is Antonio Brown Suspended? NFL Star Eyes Return To League As Suspension Ends Soon

Antonio Brown Bucs contract: Controversial wide-receiver joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

According to reports from The Athletic and ESPN, Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year deal with Antonio Brown. The 32-year-old was scheduled to arrive in Florida on Friday and will undergo a rigorous process of Covid testing, lasting five days. Pending medicals and Covid-19 tests, the wide-receiver will be able to line up for Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. Brown played one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown before he was released amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Also Read: Antonio Brown Mocked By Fans After Agreeing For Potential Tom Brady Reunion At Buccaneers

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources.



Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Antonio Brown joins an already overloaded Bucs offense, which had receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin make the Pro Bowl last season. The team also brought out former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to rejoin Brady, and with AB, they add a whole new dimension to Bucs' offence. Bucs have faced constant injury issues with their receiver group, and the 32-year-old adds much-needed depth which would see the likes of Scotty Miller and rookie Tyler Johnson move to lesser roles. The Bucs have adopted a win-now approach after signing Brady in the summer, and Antonio Brown is expected to be one of the latest additions to their roster.

Also Read: Bengals RB Joe Mixon Ruled Out For Game Against Browns

Tampa Bay traded a fourth-round pick to get Gronkowski from the Patriots in April, then signed veteran running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette just before the season started. Bruce Arians had actually dismissed the possibility of an Antonio Brown trade short after Brady moved to Tampa Bay due to the lack of funds, having offered Brady a 2-year, $50million deal.

The Bucs has very little available space under the salary cap but did restructure the contract of guard Ali Marpet to free up about $4.1 million this week, to facilitate a move for AB. The 32-year-old was one of the best earners in the league during his famous stint at Steelers, but is likely to command a lower wage after a host of off-field troubles.

Also Read: Steelers RB Conner Letting Play Do Talking During Hot Start

(Image Courtesy: Antonio Brown Instagram)