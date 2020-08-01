Antonio Brown suspended For Eight Games After Violating NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy

On Friday, the NFL announced that free agent Antonio Brown will be handed an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. The Antonio Brown suspension will take place as of September 5, but the 32-year-old is permitted to sign with any franchise and take part in preseason activities. The Antonio Brown suspension made NFL news headlines as the free agent's potential return to the NFL won't take place until at least until midway through the 2020 season.

Antonio Brown (free agent) is being suspended for 8 games for violation fo the NFL personal conduct policy, beginning whenever he signs, per league source. — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) July 31, 2020

NFL news: Antonio Brown suspension announced spanning eight games

Back in 2017, Antonio Brown was the subject of an NFL investigation following an accusation of sexual misconduct at his California home. According to reports, Brown had sexually assaulted an artist who was working at his house. Earlier this year in January, Brown was involved in a dispute with a moving company employee but pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanour charges.

Brown remains a free agent having played just one game for the New England Patriots last season. He was released by the AFC East franchise on September 20, a day after Sports Illustrated confirmed that Brown had sent threatening texts to the woman who had initially accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017. The NFL is still investigating Brown following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, alleging that she was also sexually assaulted by the wide receiver.

Upon announcing the Antonio Brown suspension for eight games, the NFL revealed that the former New England Patriots star will continue counselling and treatment. The NFL then warned that any further violations would likely result in harsher discipline. Brown's agent, Ed Wasielewski, confirmed that the free agent will not appeal the ban. More so, Brown could receive an additional ban if he's found guilty in the current investigation in relation to his former trainer.

Antonio Brown's career in the NFL

Antonio Brown spent eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the AFC North franchise. During Brown's first season with the Steelers, he helped them to the Super Bowl XLV but lost to the Green Bay Packers. In 2019, Brown signed for the Oakland Raiders and became the then highest-paid receiver in the league. His time in Oakland was cut short due to numerous off-field incidents. Brown joined the Patriots later in 2019 and was released after just one week following the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Image Credits - Antonio Brown Instagram