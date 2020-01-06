The Debate
Antonio Brown Wants Tom Brady Reunion, Won't Play In The NFL If Brady Retires

other sports

Former New England Patriots player Antonio Brown wants to reunite with Patriots legend Tom Brady and has claimed that he won't play in NFL if Brady retires.

Antonio Brown

Former Patriots player Antonio Brown has said that he wants to play with New England Patriots star Tom Brady next season. The unemployed former All-Pro wide receiver is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Brown has been without an NFL team since September last year amid allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Antonio Brown wants to reunite with Tom Brady

Antonio Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, made only one appearance for the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders combined after being dealt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2019. Brown gathered four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone appearance for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.

The 31-year-old wide receiver wants to reunite with Brady in Foxborough. After the New England Patriots lost 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans in the American Football Conference wild-card game on Saturday, Antonio Brown made his intentions clear. He would either reunite with Tom Brady or not play at all. Brown then shared a video of Tom Brady speaking to the media about his future and asked the NFL star to ‘call him’.

Tom Brady's future in key focus after Patriots lose wildcard tie

Tom Brady’s future has been up in the air for some time now. The quarterback played a wildcard round for the first time in a decade. It ended in a disappointing loss for the Titans. Whether Brady signs a new deal with the Patriots or moves to another NFL team or decides to hang his boots altogether remains to be seen. Whatever Brady decides, it will impact Antonio Brown’s future if the wide receiver is true to his words.

