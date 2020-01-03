Tom Brady On Patriots Future, Retirement And Impending Free Agency

New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady are set to play in the Wild Card round for the first time in a decade. Brady is wrapping up his 20th NFL season at age 42. He is set to enter free agency in his illustrious career for the first time. Also, for the first time, it appears possible that someone other than Brady will be playing quarterback in New England next season. Whether Brady retires or continues playing remains to be seen. However, his future is hardly his concern at the moment.

Tom Brady focused on capturing another Super Bowl title with the Patriots

Tom Brady, in his weekly press conference on Thursday afternoon, was questioned about his contract and his future with New England Patriots. His response might not be what Patriots fans were looking for. Brady’s focus remains locked on capturing another Super Bowl title for the New England Patriots. The Patriots’ quarterback downplayed his contract situation by continuing to focus on the task at hand. It is something indicative of the ‘Patriot Way’ and Brady’s career mentality.

Does Tom Brady hint at Patriots exit?

Tom Brady, in his press conference, said that he’s not one for nostalgia. He said that is focused on the task at hand. Does that mean Brady is looking towards a move? Brady may play his final home game as a Patriot this weekend. However, he isn’t making that the most critical detail of the team’s playoffs opener. If Tom Brady is looking to move forward instead of looking at the past, it could forecast his potential departure from New England either by way of retirement or free agency.

Patriots take on Titans

Tom Brady’s New England Patriots will take on the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wildcard Round on Saturday. It is for the first time that the Patriots are playing on the wildcard weekend in almost 10 years. Both Brady and Patriots would hope for a final hurrah.