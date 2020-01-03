The Debate
NFL Fans Express Relief Following Jason Garrett's Separation From Dallas Cowboys

other sports

NFL: Reports of the Dallas Cowboys sacking Jason Garrett emerged after their poor NFL season, and here's how the fans have reacted to the news on Twitter.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
NFL

It seems it is the end of the road for Jason Garrett at the Dallas Cowboys. It was a long time coming and an announcement is imminent according to multiple sources. The Cowboys have reportedly agreed to not extending Jason Garrett’s contract, which is set to expire on January 14, ending a decade long stay at the club.

Also Read: Jason Garrett Set To Be Fired As Dallas Cowboys Head Coach: Report

NFL: Jason Garrett set to be fired by Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys finished the regular NFL season with a crushing victory over the Washington Redskins. Despite the cruising win, the Cowboys missed the playoffs after ending the season with an 8-8 win-loss record. They finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference Eastern Division. The Cowboys supporters have been demanding to let go of head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett's contract with the Dallas Cowboys is all set to expire on January 14, 2020, and news broke out that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will finally part ways with the 53-year-old. According to latest reports, Jerry Jones and Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Garrett will not be a part of the Cowboys family heading into the new season. Here’s how the fans reacted to the news.

Also Read: OJ Simpson Predicts Jason Garrett To Stay With Cowboys Albeit In Different Capacity

NFL: Fans react to Jason Garrett's reacted sacking

Also Read: NFL: Bill Belichick& Patriots Escape Punishment After No Spygate 2 Evidence Found: Reports

Also Read: NFL: Booger McFarland's Obvious Commentary Inspires First Sports Meme Of The Decade

Published:
COMMENT
