NFL Fans Express Relief Following Jason Garrett's Separation From Dallas Cowboys

It seems it is the end of the road for Jason Garrett at the Dallas Cowboys. It was a long time coming and an announcement is imminent according to multiple sources. The Cowboys have reportedly agreed to not extending Jason Garrett’s contract, which is set to expire on January 14, ending a decade long stay at the club.

Dallas Cowboys coaching staff has been fired. ALL OF THEM. Jason Garrett's decade-long run as head coach is over.@wfaa (@ABC Dallas) is reporting. pic.twitter.com/UkFieot92I — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) December 30, 2019

Dallas Cowboys finished the regular NFL season with a crushing victory over the Washington Redskins. Despite the cruising win, the Cowboys missed the playoffs after ending the season with an 8-8 win-loss record. They finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference Eastern Division. The Cowboys supporters have been demanding to let go of head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett's contract with the Dallas Cowboys is all set to expire on January 14, 2020, and news broke out that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will finally part ways with the 53-year-old. According to latest reports, Jerry Jones and Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Garrett will not be a part of the Cowboys family heading into the new season. Here’s how the fans reacted to the news.

NFL: Fans react to Jason Garrett's reacted sacking

Cowboys fans tonight after learning that the Jason Garrett era is finally over.



pic.twitter.com/kXqZ952dOt — Dilly Dilly Picks 🍻 (@DillyDillyPicks) January 3, 2020

The optimist in me wants to be excited about Jason Garrett being gone, but the pessimist in me knows that Jerry Jones will find a way to screw this up again and we will be looking for another head coach within 2-3 years. — Richard Kearns (@RichardGKearns) January 3, 2020

Jason Garrett is finally gone. Dallas may actually stand a chance to do something significant now. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 3, 2020

YESSSSSSS: NO MORE JASON GARRETT, according to an ESPN report. I first said he was the wrong man for this job after the 2012 season, his second straight 8-8. It took only 7 more years for Jerry Jones to finally see the light. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2020

