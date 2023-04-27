Are Fernando Alonso & Taylor Swift Dating? 2-time F1 World Champion Opens Up In Baku

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has been heavily linked with rumors and speculations about him dating pop music sensation Taylor Swift. As Formula 1 went into a three-week break, following the conclusion of the Australian GP, the rumors about Fernando and Taylor became the talk of the town for the racing world. Heading into the Azerbaijan GP in Baku, Fernando was confronted with the rumors during the driver’s interview on media day.

What started as a joke by a parody account on social media, soon became headline-worthy news after the 41-year-old added fuel to the rumors. The Aston Martin driver recently posted a reel on his TikTok account, which saw him winking at the camera with Taylor’s ‘Karma’ track, playing in the background. At the same time, the caption of the TikTok video also consisted of the word ‘Era’ which is a part of the name of Taylor’s ongoing tour.

Azerbaijan GP 2023: Is Fernando Alonso dating Taylor Swift?

Meanwhile, on being questioned about the rumors in Baku, Fernando Alonso admitted that there is an increased level of attention on him across the world due to the rumors. “Yeah, probably,” Alonso told Sky F1. “But I’m just focused on Baku and racing,” a smiling Fernando said as the host burst into laughter. “And let’s see, obviously the new format of the weekend is extremely complex for a driver, especially on Saturday morning. First time you go in the car, you tighten the belts and you’re into Q1, so that will be a new thing for all of us and enough to think [about],” he added.

The video of Fernando’s answer about the Taylor Swift rumors was shared on social media by the official handle of F1. “The hot topic coming into the Baku weekend,” Formula 1 captioned the video. Here’s a look at the video going viral on Instagram.

New F1 Sprint Race format to be introduced in Baku

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan GP 2023 will feature a new F1 Sprint format, which promises exciting on-track action for F1 fans. Under the new format, a total of two qualifying sessions will be held, while drivers and teams will be having one practice session to get their setups right for the weekend. The weekend will begin with the only practice session of the week on Friday before the qualifying session to determine the grid for Sunday’s main race takes place. Saturday will then see teams going against each other in a shorter qualifying session, also known as the Sprint Shootout, which will determine the grid for the Sprint race.