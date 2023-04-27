Explained: All You Need To Know About 2023 F1 Sprint Format Ahead Of Azerbaijan GP In Baku

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 in Baku will host the first of the six sprint races of the season this weekend. The F1 Sprint is a 100km race ahead of the main race on Sunday, with no pit stops unless the teams need repairs in their cars. It can be considered a T20 equivalent of cricket in F1.

While the Sprint weekend format was first introduced by FiA in 2021, it was tested in F1 until last year. However, the F1 sprint format has undergone several key changes, which have been explained below.

Formula 1: What is the new 2023 F1 Sprint format?

Under the new format, a total of two qualifying sessions will be held, while drivers and teams will be having one practice session to get their setups right for the weekend. The weekend will begin with the only practice session of the week on Friday before the qualifying session to determine the grid for Sunday’s main race takes place. Saturday will then see teams going against each other in a shorter qualifying session, also known as the Sprint Shootout, which will determine the grid for the shootout.

With Saturday set to be a standalone event, drivers will have a chance to earn a maximum of 34 points during a race weekend. The Sprint Shootout and F1 Sprint will certainly add more interest in the sport as they won’t impact the Grand Prix. Alongside the Azerbaijan GP 2023 in Baku, Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar’s Lusail Circuit and Austin’s Circuit of The Americas will get their first taste of F1 Sprint this year.

Formula 1: How will penalties work in the new 2023 F1 Sprint format?

In an article on F1.com, F1 Correspondent & Presenter Lawrence Barretto revealed how the penalties work in the new format. “If you’re wondering how a grid penalty will be applied across F1 Sprint weekends, the process has been set out following Tuesday’s Formula 1 Commission meeting. Any grid penalties incurred in first practice or qualifying will apply to the race; any grid penalties incurred in the Sprint Shootout will apply to the Sprint; while any grid penalties incurred in the Sprint will apply to the race,” said Baretto.