Tom Brady Quashes NFL Retirement Rumours In Philosophical Instagram Post

New England Patriots star Tom Brady is on the verge of entering NFL Free Agency for the first time in his 20-year career. With the Patriots' reluctance to offer him a new contract, the 42-year-old is free to contemplate his next move ahead of the new season. Brady has now come forward to rule out his retirement by posting a message on Instagram stating 'I still have more to prove'.

Tom Brady talks about recent failure of Patriots

New England Patriots crashed out of the NFL playoffs after losing their wild-card round game against the Tennessee Titans. Brady started the game, completing 209 passing yards and registering one interception. With many experts predicting a retirement for Tom Brady, the quarterback took to social media to clarify his intentions for next season.

'You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove' - Tom Brady

Taking the moment to thank his fans, Tom Brady expressed his gratitude for the unconditional support he received since his wild card round loss to the Titans. A 6-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Tom Brady admired everyone who worked with the side at the Gillette Stadium. With the post, Brady has all but confirmed that he will be back in the field for the 2020 NFL season.

Tom Brady to Peter King of NBC Sports after the Wild Card loss.

“If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/eu85ovpJ3x — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) January 6, 2020

However, Tom Brady still remains tight-lipped about his future. It is still unknown whether he would re-sign with the Patriots or join a new NFL franchise. Multiple reports in the US suggest the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts are eyeing a move for the 42-year-old.

