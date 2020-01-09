Baseball: Brawl Breaks Out At Venezuelan Winter League Game, Watch

A Venezuelan winter league game on Wednesday saw one of the wildest brawls ever witnessed on the baseball field. In the match between Aguilas del Zulia and Caribes de Anzoategui, a significant fight ensued where the Caribes catcher was hit with a baseball bat. The outfielder Alex Romero is likely to receive a ban for his actions.

Also Read: MLB 2020 Regular Season Schedule Time Announced, Nationals Visit Mets, Giants At Dodgers

Aguilas del Zulia vs Caribes de Anzoategui witnesses one of the worst baseball brawls

Former MLB outfielder Alex Romero was expelled for confronting and striking catcher Gabriel Lino with his bat after protesting to a pitch that went past him during the eighth inning. A live YouTube stream meant that the fans could watch the incident as it happened in Venezuela. The video has gone viral on Twitter which many Twitterati sharing it. Aguilas del Zulia outfielder Alex Romero, catcher Gabriel Lino and Caribes’ pitcher Angel Nesbett were among the six players were ejected after the brawl.

Also Read: Yankees Flaunt Unique Skillset Of Latest History-making Hitting Coach Rachel Balkovec

We got a WILD brawl down in Venezuelapic.twitter.com/PQruRh5nmT — Starting 9 (@Starting9) January 9, 2020

Baseball brawl in Venezuelan winter league sees six players ejected

Willians Astudillo was also ejected for his involvement in the brawl. The former Minnesota Twins infielder can be seen running in from his position at first base.

The incident was an extension of bad blood that had been developing throughout the game. It primarily boiled over in the seventh inning, when Caribes de Anzoategui’s Cesar Valera was hit by the first pitch after Niuman Romero and Alexi Amarista had hit back-to-back home runs. The benches cleared then as well, leading to the ejection of three players and Caribes manager Jackson Melian.

Also Read: Boston Red Sox Face Twitterati Backlash After Damning Sign Stealing Allegations By MLB

Five batters were hit while nine were ejected arising from the hostility in total. Fines and suspensions are expected to follow, with Aguilas del Zulia's Romero likely to be the key focus.

Romero played in 144 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks between 2008 and 2009, is expected to receive a significant ban. After two lengthy delays, the game was completed. Caribes won the baseball portion of Venezuelan winter league game, 13-2.

Also Read: Red Sox Sign-stealing Scandal: MLB Investigating Team For Using Video Replay Room In 2018