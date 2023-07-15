Asian Games 2023 Cricket Full Schedule: Here's Everything To Know Before The Big Event

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday unveiled both men's and women's squads for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China later this year. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain of the men's team, while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's contingent at the prestigious event. Most of the players in the men's team have been picked based on their performances in the Indian Premier League.

This is the first time India will send a cricket contingent to the Asian Games

Prior to 2023, Cricket was played only twice at the Asian Games

Bangladesh won the first edition, while Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the second

Asian Games 2023 Cricket - Full Schedule

The Asian Games 2023 Cricket schedule will consist of 14 matches for the women's tournament and 18 matches for the men's tournament. In the women's tournament, there will be 14 teams participating, and the seeding for these teams will be based on the ICC T20I Ranking as of June 1, 2023. Similarly, in the men's tournament, there will be 18 teams competing, and their seeding will be determined by the ICC T20I Ranking as of June 1, 2023.

Women's tournament schedule

The women's tournament is slated to begin on September 19. Two games each will take place every day. The final for the women's tournament will be held on September 26. The venue for the event is Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field.

Men's tournament schedule

The men's tournament is scheduled to start on September 28. Similar to the women's event, two matches each will take place every day. The final for the men's tournament will take place on October 7

. The Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field will host all the matches.

Asian Games 2023 Cricket - Squads

India Women's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

India Men's squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

Asian Games 2023 Cricket - Live streaming and broadcast details

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 in India from September 23 onward. The live streaming of the multi-sport event will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website.

