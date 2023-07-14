BCCI Announces Team India Men's Squad For Asian Games; Ruturaj Gaikwad To Captain Side

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Men's Selection Committee has selected the squad for the upcoming Asian Games which is to be held in Hangzhou, China. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the captain of the side. BCCI issued a statement confirming the development. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

