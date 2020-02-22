Astros Cheating Scandal Leads To Vile Death Threats Against Josh Reddick: Report

The Houston Astros cheating scandal seems to have taken a drastically ugly turn in recent weeks. A part of the Astros since 2017, outfielder Josh Reddick is the latest victim of the ugly repercussions of the Astros cheating scandal. 'Josh Reddick death threats; was trending all over social media since the Astros cheating scandal came to light, the outfielder detailed.

Josh Reddick said both he and his wife have received death threats this entire month via social media.



“I’m not the only one,” he said, pointing toward his teammates in the clubhouse.”



Reddick implored the league to protect the Astros players and their families this season. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 21, 2020

Astros cheating scandal: Josh Reddick death threats on the rise

The Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light when former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers blew the lid on the cheating antics of the Astros during the 2017-18 season. The Josh Reddick death threats emerge on a daily basis, according to the Astros outfielder himself. The 2012 Gold Glove Award winner sat down with reporters from ESPN to detail the nature of the Josh Reddick death threats.

Josh Reddick said that, earlier this month, he posted a video of one of his five-month-old twins rolling over. A comment immediately read “I hope your kid gets cancer.”



Others he’s gotten said “I will kill your entire family.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 21, 2020

The Josh Reddick death threats have been directed at both, the Astros outfielder and his wife over the course of the entire month. Reddick also said that he wasn't alone in getting the death threats after the Astros cheating scandal came to light. His teammates were also subjected to a number of vile death threats since then.

According to the ESPN report, the Astros players met with players association head Tony Clark to figure out a way to deal with the threats, earlier this week. Tony Clark told the media that there is a "heightened sense of concern to make sure that themselves and their families are protected.”

The Astros sign-stealing scandal led to the Astros being fined a sum of $5 million, the highest possible amount according to the MLB constitution while the league also suspended manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow for a year. Following the Astros sign-stealing scandal, owner Jim Crane later decided to sack the duo. The Astros were also docked their first and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

How did Astros cheat?

During the 2017 World Series Championship season, the Houston Astros allegedly used a video feed from a camera stationed in centre field to steal the rival catchers’ signs and relay them to their own hitters. Major League Baseball rules prohibit the use of electronic equipment (including cameras) for the purpose of stealing signs. Four team sources associated with the Houston Astros confirmed the existence of the Astros sign-stealing system set in place by the team.

