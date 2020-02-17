Astros Sign-stealing: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Says 'shame' Is Punishment Enough

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has defended his stance on granting Houston Astros players immunity after their sign-stealing scandal came to light. The governing body handed out punishments to Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch. Meanwhile, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran were named in the commissioner’s report. This resulted in all four getting sacked from their respective organisations. The Astros stole signs using a trashcan during their infamous 2017 World Series win.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred slammed for Astros sign-stealing decision

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has received criticism from all corners of baseball. They've slammed his decision to grant players immunity. The Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light after Mike Fiers exclusively spilt the beans to The Athletic. MLB started their investigation, gave the players protection and found the Astros guilty. In what was a player-driven sign-stealing scandal, the fact that Astros are still the 2017 World Series Champions and no player has been punished has not gone down well in the world of baseball.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred suggests that shame is punishment enough

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger slammed both Houston Astros' Jim Crane and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for their lack of action against the Astros players. Chicago Cubs’ Yu Darvish also took a dig at the Astros. They claimed that their 2017 World Series win is a gorgeous trashcan.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that he understands the frustration of the baseball fraternity. However, he stressed that shame was punishment enough for the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Cody Bellinger had some STRONG words about the Astros:



"I think what people don't realize is Altuve stole an MVP from Judge in '17" pic.twitter.com/9sEt48RdWk — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 15, 2020

Gorgeous trashcan!

I like it! — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) February 16, 2020

Astros sign-stealing: Manfred admits he would have punished players in a perfect world

Speaking to The New York Times, Rob Manfred said that shame is a great punishment for the Astros players. The question of what happened in 2017 and 2018 will always haunt them.

The Houston Astros begin their spring training schedule on Saturday against the World Series winners Washington Nationals. The Astros kick off their season at Minute Maid Park on March 26 against the Los Angeles Angels and then play its first road series against Oakland Athletics. It will see them face-off against former player Mike Fiers who revealed the entire Astros sign-stealing scandal to The Athletic.

